NBA Draft & Player Moves....

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Celtics didn't wait long to find a scoring threat to replace Tatum.

Anfernee Simons from Portland can score assuming he's not a one year rental.

Jrue Holliday to Portland is probably going to be trade bait. They're loaded at the 1 and 2 position.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Simons is a good three point shooter, but he's not replacing Tatum. He's got an expiring contract, so they'll kick the tires on him and decide if they want to re-sign him after next season. Holiday had a bit of a down year last year, and the C's need to trim payroll, expect more moves from them, wouldn't be surprised if Porzingis is next
 
kane

kane

EOG master
The Wizards making a head scratching move like they always seem to do. They trade Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum, why the Wizards feel they need an aging injury prone veteran making big money is beyond me
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I'm trying to reconcile why Kon Knueppel is a lottery pick yet Austin Reeves, similar player at OU didn't get a sniff.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Poole is a cancer where ever he goes. Saw a couple instances where he wasn't part of the huddle during TOs in Washington. They're lucky they got McCullum. yep 33 but I've seen him take over games when he's not hurt.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I'm not against them trading Poole, never cared for his game, but why not get a young guy for him, why trade for an injury prone veteran? The Wizards are going nowhere, sure CJ makes them better, but that roster is still bottom five in the league. Only thing that makes sense is hope he stays healthy and puts up good numbers, then flip him at the deadline for a pick or a young prospect
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Porzingis is going to ATL
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Okay, I just found out CJ has an expiring contract after next season, which makes him a valuable trade asset, or if the Wiz keep him, his salary comes off their books at season's end
 
kane

kane

EOG master
For Georges Niang, LOL. The true definition of a salary dump. The only thing keeping me sane right now is this was expected, every Celtics fan knew they would shed salary. Next year will likely be a lost season, a reset until Tatum comes back in 2026
 
J

jasson621

EOG Dedicated
Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics.
 
