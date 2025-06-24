NBA Draft & Player Moves....

Simons is a good three point shooter, but he's not replacing Tatum. He's got an expiring contract, so they'll kick the tires on him and decide if they want to re-sign him after next season. Holiday had a bit of a down year last year, and the C's need to trim payroll, expect more moves from them, wouldn't be surprised if Porzingis is nextCeltics didn't wait long to find a scoring threat to replace Tatum.
Anfernee Simons from Portland can score assuming he's not a one year rental.
Jrue Holliday to Portland is probably going to be trade bait. They're loaded at the 1 and 2 position.
The Wizards making a head scratching move like they always seem to do. They trade Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum, why the Wizards feel they need an aging injury prone veteran making big money is beyond me
I'm not against them trading Poole, never cared for his game, but why not get a young guy for him, why trade for an injury prone veteran? The Wizards are going nowhere, sure CJ makes them better, but that roster is still bottom five in the league. Only thing that makes sense is hope he stays healthy and puts up good numbers, then flip him at the deadline for a pick or a young prospectPoole is a cancer where ever he goes. Saw a couple instances where he wasn't part of the huddle during TOs in Washington. They're lucky they got McCullum. yep 33 but I've seen him take over games when he's not hurt.
Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics.Porzingis is going to ATL