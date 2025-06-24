NBA Draft & Player Moves....

Heim said: Poole is a cancer where ever he goes. Saw a couple instances where he wasn't part of the huddle during TOs in Washington. They're lucky they got McCullum. yep 33 but I've seen him take over games when he's not hurt. Click to expand...

I'm not against them trading Poole, never cared for his game, but why not get a young guy for him, why trade for an injury prone veteran? The Wizards are going nowhere, sure CJ makes them better, but that roster is still bottom five in the league. Only thing that makes sense is hope he stays healthy and puts up good numbers, then flip him at the deadline for a pick or a young prospect