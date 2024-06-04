NBA Finals...

Going with Dallas. If it comes down to the last minute of the game in a 2 point game, Luka and Kyrie are the two best guys on the court to handle that.
 
I'm leaning that way too....the big question is who will Holiday, their best on ball defender guard? Luka or Kyrie?
 
Celtics have the better team but Mavs have the most talented pair and it is at 2 key positions. I think Mavs win.
 
I agree with Murphy, Luka too big for Holiday, I expect Jaylen Brown to get the assignment, but Boston will throw multiple defenders at him, you can't stop him, but try to wear him down and make him earn everything he gets
 
For me, this boils down to the better roster, and while I can't compare backcourts when it comes to Luka and Kyrie. I can't just compare it again at Tatum and Brown because they are not the backcourts, but the offset could easily be neutralized. But when you have White, who more often than not has Incredible range, Porzingis, who for a big man also has incredible range behind the arc and inside, Holiday, who is playing great on both sides of the ball, and Horford, who as long as he's been in the league starving for a title and playing well when involved. PJ Washington has had some signature games this far that have exceeded expectations,but imo consistency needs to be more key. Hardaway can go off at anytime if he catches fire, Lively will need to be one of those go two's when one or neither of the Mavs' best is off or on the court.

When I look at the Intangibles and bench, I have to believe Boston, roster wise, will play a lot more focused and business like compared to 2 years ago when they fell to GS. Yes we know Brown and Tatum are basically 6 years or so in the league and credentialed, but considering the urgency and how they dominated with the best record in the league. I don't believe many felt that Dallas would be here, and I knew when they took OKC out, that they are for real. They are playing with the nothing to lose true type dog attitude. But on the court that are making mincemeat out of their prior foes. I am going with Boston in 6, and would not at all be surprised if it went the distance and/or Dallas finds a way to pull it off. Luka seems to get stronger as games progress, and Kyrie as sidekick is so versatile. I'm going with home court, urgency and balance.
 
When I was looking at the numbers, I was surprised to see what a good rebounding team Boston is. Reason; Dallas has
played bad rebounding teams and Lively and Gabbard have had field days. Especially Tatum, great rebounder for a guard.
 
In soccer, you can pull a Cristiano. Other 9 field goal kickers can play defense. Can't absorb one dipshit like Luka on defense in basketball. Bucks found out same thing with Lizard. Regular season, ok. Playoffs, led alone Finals, he needs to man up.
 
That 4th Q last night GM3 was the best defense by both teams I've seen in a while. Shows you how they mail it in during the reg season.
 
Is anyone noticing that the Celtics are saying that Luka and kyrie can get all they want but are limiting the supporting cast.

This is a complete chess move by Joe

No doubles just one on one defense
 
The problem with Luka is no athleticism at the rim to finish. See Jaylen Brown. He hurt the team with some funky off balance shots
to avoid getting blocked.

Lastly, Kidd is a good coach but not playing Hardy over Hardaway was dumb. Hardaway was complete shit yesterday and doesn't defend.

And no Jones in 2H to stop the BOS barrage!?
 
Luka getting exposed on defense, for as great a player as he is, he's not athletic enough to stay in front of his man, no matter who he's guarding that player can blow by him whenever he wants, he's got slow feet and just can't stay in front of his man, the Celtics have been targeting him all series, he's whining about the 6th foul but it was the right call, he tried drawing a charge but never got his feet set, his foot speed is too slow to get in front of JB in time to establish position, but with 5 fouls why is he even trying to draw a charge, he's gotta be smarter than that, he's a great player, but not an athlete, the Celtics have athletes that can attack him on the defensive end and there isn't anything he can do about it
 
Bucks made a mistake getting rid of Holiday for Dame, Holiday one of the most underrated players in the league, I love Marcus Smart, but swapping him for Holiday was the final piece this team needed
 
Luka and Kyrie not enough, need one more superstud.

In Miami even with Bosh, Wade and Brick it was not enough.

Brought in Ray Allen (who hit biggest shot of series) the next year to win.

In Cleveland, Kyrie and Love not enough to win with Brick, took the Commissioner to round out the team.

BTW Holiday is a fing stud, no way he gets enough credit for who he is and what he brings.
 
Time to give credit to Joe mazzulla (celtics coach) His team was prepared after long layoffs,and came out strong in game ones.(Winning all 4) He won a lot of close games,and against the Mavericks,his team has covered the 2nd half in all 3 games,limiting the Mavs to 47,47,48 pts. Last year was his first year,and admittingly made mistakes. Credit him from learning from them, and now should be considered among the best,even with a great team.
 
