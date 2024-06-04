NBA Finals...

For me, this boils down to the better roster, and while I can't compare backcourts when it comes to Luka and Kyrie. I can't just compare it again at Tatum and Brown because they are not the backcourts, but the offset could easily be neutralized. But when you have White, who more often than not has Incredible range, Porzingis, who for a big man also has incredible range behind the arc and inside, Holiday, who is playing great on both sides of the ball, and Horford, who as long as he's been in the league starving for a title and playing well when involved. PJ Washington has had some signature games this far that have exceeded expectations,but imo consistency needs to be more key. Hardaway can go off at anytime if he catches fire, Lively will need to be one of those go two's when one or neither of the Mavs' best is off or on the court.



When I look at the Intangibles and bench, I have to believe Boston, roster wise, will play a lot more focused and business like compared to 2 years ago when they fell to GS. Yes we know Brown and Tatum are basically 6 years or so in the league and credentialed, but considering the urgency and how they dominated with the best record in the league. I don't believe many felt that Dallas would be here, and I knew when they took OKC out, that they are for real. They are playing with the nothing to lose true type dog attitude. But on the court that are making mincemeat out of their prior foes. I am going with Boston in 6, and would not at all be surprised if it went the distance and/or Dallas finds a way to pull it off. Luka seems to get stronger as games progress, and Kyrie as sidekick is so versatile. I'm going with home court, urgency and balance.