NBA Looking To Shorten Overtime...

Heim
EOG Master
Adam Silver is looking to shorten NBA overtimes by fixating a 'target' number, when the team hits it, game over.
For example if it's '7', first team that scores seven wins.
They have it in the G League, shorting overtmes in half.
If they really want to shorten games how about shortening reviews that can take 10 minutes.
On a similar interesting note, the Vegas Summer League is 'sudden death' in OT. First basket wins.
