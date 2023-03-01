NBA Looking To Shorten Overtime...

Adam Silver is looking to shorten NBA overtimes by fixating a 'target' number, when the team hits it, game over.



For example if it's '7', first team that scores seven wins.



They have it in the G League, shorting overtmes in half.



If they really want to shorten games how about shortening reviews that can take 10 minutes.



On a similar interesting note, the Vegas Summer League is 'sudden death' in OT. First basket wins.