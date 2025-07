I have no idea what to make of the play. All I'll say, is typically in that spot the player either slowly dribbles it up court and heaves it at mid court, or he just dribbled it out, you rarely see a player do what he did. I agree with Heim that I don't think he did it to cover the spread, if anything maybe his point total or some other prop, that makes more sense, either way that play looks very suspicious. Also, how fucking dumb is this guy? He's a good player making great money, and he threw it all away, it's not like the other guy who got caught, his name escapes me, but he was a fringe bench player, Beasley is a big time player who apparently made the worst decision of his life