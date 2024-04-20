NBA Playoff Thread Record 2024

pro analyser
EOG Dedicated
Playing Phoenix under 214' and Phil to win the series vs NY +120 (Bookmaker +124, Circa +120)
Phil is not a true 7 seed. If he wasn't hurt,they would of gotten the 2 or 3 seed at worst. They only finished 3 games behind Ny. Since Embid return they have won 9 games in a row. Ny could be rusty in gm 1 haven't played in a week.That's more than double railbird's price
I've never seen such low odds in a 2 vs 7 series in Philadelphia vs Knicks. Yes I know the Embid factor effect, but again he looked just a shell of himself in the play-in. I only had the bar set as high as -140, and I thought that was cheap on paper.
I totally disagree. Whether Embid is healthy or not, they need to be healthy on all cylinders. That includes Maxey and Harris. The Knicks got off to a slow start but limited the 76ers to 12 second half points, one for Embid. The same minutes and okay in success are in doubt with what happens the rest of the way. McBride has been a stud off the bench, and with Brinson leading the way I'm still backing NY in 5.Phil is not a true 7 seed. If he wasn't hurt,they would of gotten the 2 or 3 seed at worst. They only finished 3 games behind Ny. Since Embid return they have won 9 games in a row. Ny could be rusty in gm 1 haven't played in a week.
I like Philly too, but that Embiid knee is the only worry.
Record 7.7-6.5 +1.2 Playing Clev +8'. Since 2006 in first or 2nd round series Clev has been down 3-1 only once.(19-1) Yes most were with Lebron,but Clev has a history of avoiding big playoff deficits.
Line up to 12' should of done a fezz,play only counts if Mitchel plays.Mitchell is out...
Record 9.7-6.5 +3.2 playing Minn +4' for 1.25 units. Road team 4-0, Covers 65% on Denver, Barkley losing confidence in Minn For .6 units playing under 206'(.6 because 0-2 on totals might not have a clue)
hey dsi not on screen anymore coming back?