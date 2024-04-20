NBA Playoff Thread Record 2024

pro analyser said: Phil is not a true 7 seed. If he wasn't hurt,they would of gotten the 2 or 3 seed at worst. They only finished 3 games behind Ny. Since Embid return they have won 9 games in a row. Ny could be rusty in gm 1 haven't played in a week. Click to expand...

I totally disagree. Whether Embid is healthy or not, they need to be healthy on all cylinders. That includes Maxey and Harris. The Knicks got off to a slow start but limited the 76ers to 12 second half points, one for Embid. The same minutes and okay in success are in doubt with what happens the rest of the way. McBride has been a stud off the bench, and with Brinson leading the way I'm still backing NY in 5.