NBA Playoff Thread Record 2024

Playing Phoenix under 214' and Phil to win the series vs NY +120 (Bookmaker +124, Circa +120)
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
That's more than double railbird's price


I've never seen such low odds in a 2 vs 7 series in Philadelphia vs Knicks. Yes I know the Embid factor effect, but again he looked just a shell of himself in the play-in. I only had the bar set as high as -140, and I thought that was cheap on paper.
 
jimmythegreek said:
That's more than double railbird's price


I've never seen such low odds in a 2 vs 7 series in Philadelphia vs Knicks. Yes I know the Embid factor effect, but again he looked just a shell of himself in the play-in. I only had the bar set as high as -140, and I thought that was cheap on paper.
Phil is not a true 7 seed. If he wasn't hurt,they would of gotten the 2 or 3 seed at worst. They only finished 3 games behind Ny. Since Embid return they have won 9 games in a row. Ny could be rusty in gm 1 haven't played in a week.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
pro analyser said:
Phil is not a true 7 seed. If he wasn't hurt,they would of gotten the 2 or 3 seed at worst. They only finished 3 games behind Ny. Since Embid return they have won 9 games in a row. Ny could be rusty in gm 1 haven't played in a week.
I totally disagree. Whether Embid is healthy or not, they need to be healthy on all cylinders. That includes Maxey and Harris. The Knicks got off to a slow start but limited the 76ers to 12 second half points, one for Embid. The same minutes and okay in success are in doubt with what happens the rest of the way. McBride has been a stud off the bench, and with Brinson leading the way I'm still backing NY in 5.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Heim said:
I like Philly too, but that Embiid knee is the only worry.
Love the way Big Joel flicks his wrist for a big man.

Hated to see him lying on the floor in pain last night.

My hunch: He doesn't do the proper maintenance nor eat the right foods to stay healthy.

Durability is a skill.
 
Record 2-1 +.09 (with phil series pending)Pass the next two days but playing Lakers +1' thurs. Lebron has never been down 3-0 either the first or 2nd rounds. He has had trouble beating Denver getting swept in last years western conference finals. With 6 straight playoff losses to Denver it's possible they lose again. With a brutal loss after leading wire to wire I expect max effort. Many will think the Lakers will give up after the way they lost(public) history says otherwise.
 
record 4-3.3 +.7 playing Lakers +7-05(7' at station +7'-15 at mgm)and Clev ml -190(-185 at circa) Prob should play Lakers in first half as they are 4-0, Home team 4-0 in Clev-orlando series.
 
Record 7-6.5 +.5 With three straight loses will be taking a few days off. Congrat to the linemaker,liked Phil tonight but the opener of 2' told me Ny would be tough to beat.
 
Playing Ind -275 for .7 unit today. I believe -275 is better than laying 7. Due to the big price I will risk 1.925 units to win .7
 
Record 7.7-6.5 +1.2 Playing Clev +8'. Since 2006 in first or 2nd round series Clev has been down 3-1 only once.(19-1) Yes most were with Lebron,but Clev has a history of avoiding big playoff deficits.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
This number moved within seconds after Cavs beat writer (Twitter) confirmed Mitch out...seconds!
 
Record 9.7-6.5 +3.2 playing Minn +4' for 1.25 units. Road team 4-0, Covers 65% on Denver, Barkley losing confidence in Minn For .6 units playing under 206'(.6 because 0-2 on totals might not have a clue)
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Minny is going to be a popular side. I believe many are buying few teams have had success winning 3 in a row in playoff
games. See Dallas.
 
Record 9.7-8.5 +1.2 Great performance by Joker and Gordon,not many teams could have beaten Denver last night. Will be adding WNBA to the thread,seeing if I can figure out women,better than the men
 
Record 12-8.5 +3.5 With 69% of public(covers)on over and the linemaker adjusted 7.5 pts from 206-198' I'll go with the linemaker and takeMinn under 201'. Different from the Knicks game where the linemaker adjusted under and the line went down.
 
Record 13-8.5 +4.5 Going to play Ind +6 first half. Ind has been a great fh team going 5-2 vs NY(one loss they lead by 5 laying 6)They also blew out Mil in gm 6 so 6-2 last 8. Boston could be rusty,haven't played in a week,and could have trouble with Ind fast pace. History also is against Boston(they are 1-5 in game 1 of east conf finals,last 6)
 
