NBA playoff thread record

My model is built to pick Winners straight up, no spread. Making it better for baseball and hockey.



Let me show u exactly how good it's been. I have a thread that I've posted 29 baseball selections for Sides this season. My real wagering has went (18-8) with 3 pushes. This includes runline wagers as well. If I had made all 29 wagers on the MONEYLINE only, my Power Side model would be (23-6). Yes (23-6).



The Power Side model would be (5-0) in both the NHL and NBA playoffs but that's on the moneyline and some of those have been large moneylines.



Tonight it's on the Knicks (-115) and Winnipeg (-115) so we can see how it does tonight.





Good luck regardless.



Falcon