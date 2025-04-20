NBA playoff thread record

REcord 2-3 -1.3 passing today and tomorrow May however add some baseball close to game time. Umpires,wind,lineups,makes baseball close to gametime play for me.
 
I also like the NY Knicks tonight to regain home court advantage, but I will stick with OKC transitioning on the road tonight -9 at Memphis. Shai Gileous Alexander will lead the much more faster, durable and decisively balanced Thunder over the overmatched Grizzlies.

GL
 
My model is built to pick Winners straight up, no spread. Making it better for baseball and hockey.

Let me show u exactly how good it's been. I have a thread that I've posted 29 baseball selections for Sides this season. My real wagering has went (18-8) with 3 pushes. This includes runline wagers as well. If I had made all 29 wagers on the MONEYLINE only, my Power Side model would be (23-6). Yes (23-6).

The Power Side model would be (5-0) in both the NHL and NBA playoffs but that's on the moneyline and some of those have been large moneylines.

Tonight it's on the Knicks (-115) and Winnipeg (-115) so we can see how it does tonight.


Good luck regardless.

Tonight is not one of those ideal situations with ths Knicks laying a point or point and a half. You could have a model, system,what have you, I don't care. Theres a higher likelihood the Knicks win by at least a bucket so the ML is almost irrelevant unless the difference is a free throw or an outright loss. Slim picking lines like these are basically pick em all the way.

Either way GL
 
