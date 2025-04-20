NBA playoff thread record

pro analyser
Playing Clev under 215' and Houston under 213
First two were Monday. GL1-1 -.1 playing ny over 221, ny -6',, Ind over 228' for Tues
Note westgate offers -08 for sides only in nba playoffs. Many offshore books will offer reduced juice as well.
Ty for the help, time to start fading myselfMy model likes the Knicks (-115) moneyline tonight, as well as Winnipeg (-115) moneyline tonight.
GL
Falcon
Tonight is not one of those ideal situations with ths Knicks laying a point or point and a half. You could have a model, system,what have you, I don't care. Theres a higher likelihood the Knicks win by at least a bucket so the ML is almost irrelevant unless the difference is a free throw or an outright loss. Slim picking lines like these are basically pick em all the way.My model is built to pick Winners straight up, no spread. Making it better for baseball and hockey.
Let me show u exactly how good it's been. I have a thread that I've posted 29 baseball selections for Sides this season. My real wagering has went (18-8) with 3 pushes. This includes runline wagers as well. If I had made all 29 wagers on the MONEYLINE only, my Power Side model would be (23-6). Yes (23-6).
The Power Side model would be (5-0) in both the NHL and NBA playoffs but that's on the moneyline and some of those have been large moneylines.
Tonight it's on the Knicks (-115) and Winnipeg (-115) so we can see how it does tonight.
Good luck regardless.
Falcon