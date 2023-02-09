NBA Refs SUCK

Let the record state: I hate ripping officials doing a level of game I will never reach (I also had NO action on this game at all)But I am also fed with with the pure INCOMPETENCY of the so-called "best refs in the game" - NBA Refs. We all saw how pathetic they were at the end of the Lakers/Celtics game.Today - they might have done even worse.Rockets up 128-127 in the dying seconds. Kings inbound the ball to De'Aaron Fox who tries the game winning 3. Eric Gordon gets called for the "foul"Justin Van Duyne made this call. IF I WAS ADAM SILVER JUSTIN VAN DUYNE WOULD BE FIRED. TONIGHT!Fox Kicks back his leg - Gordan gets called for the "foul"DISGRACEFUL!