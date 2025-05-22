NBA Trivia

Westbrook?
The reason I asked is in the past you've correctly answered trivia questions and said you looked up the answer. Why would you look up the answer to a trivia question? The whole point of trivia is to guess and see if you can correctly guess the answer, or maybe you happen to know the answer, by cheating and looking it up you take the fun out of itlooked it up...sorry about that......
The reason I asked is in the past you've correctly answered trivia questions and said you looked up the answer. Why would you look up the answer to a trivia question? The whole point of trivia is to guess and see if you can correctly guess the answer, or maybe you happen to know the answer, by cheating and looking it up you take the fun out of it
Jesus Topper, not quite the response I was expecting. It's not that big of a deal really, just next time let some guesses get posted before chiming in. Pain pill addiction is a serious issue, hope you're okayyou are correct . The reason i looked it up is I reacted...out of habit ....i am heavily medicated on legal opioids from an accident 15 years ago. I did not mean to ruin the game. I do not make good decisions ....i cannot drive either
Meanwhile, US TV ratings for the NBA down around 50% from 10 years ago. But no worries, the sport beating others on social media.Stern wanted an international sport, he got it.
Jesus Topper, not quite the response I was expecting. It's not that big of a deal really, just next time let some guesses get posted before chiming in. Pain pill addiction is a serious issue, hope you're okay