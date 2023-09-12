NBA Trying To Minimize Load Management

Heim
EOG Master
The NBA is expected to vote this week on a rule that would prohibit teams from resting two star players in the same game.
'Star' players are defined as All-Star or All-NBA selections the last 3 seasons....
Silly rule....sure, they may start but no guarantee they don't develop a mysterious back or leg injury early.
Pops has to be laughing somewhere.
