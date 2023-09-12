NBA Trying To Minimize Load Management

The NBA is expected to vote this week on a rule that would prohibit teams from resting two star players in the same game.

'Star' players are defined as All-Star or All-NBA selections the last 3 seasons....

Silly rule....sure, they may start but no guarantee they don't develop a mysterious back or leg injury early.

Pops has to be laughing somewhere.
 
cheapseats said:
What, season ticket holders getting it up the gazu on cost unhappy watching the bench.
I'm sure that's part of the thinking. How about shortening the season rather than passing silly rules
that still keeps a full revenue pumping schedule. (TV $)
 
