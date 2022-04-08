NCAA Basketball final 4 consolation game, should they bring it back?

I was talking about this to a buddy of mine about when there was a time when there was a consolation game played between the losers of each of the final 4 teams.



I do not recall when the last time it was played, or when they played it, presumably the day before the championship game?



I would assume it would be good for TV revenues, etc.



Should they bring it back, is there ever any talk of bringing it back?



I would think that Duke vs Villanova would have been great for TV!



Maybe it comes down to that people do not want to see a couple of losing teams play against one another.



What memories do you have to this (now extinct) event?