NCAA March Madness future odds - Post if you see better.

NCAA Tourney Winner
Auburn
+511
Duke
+352
Florida
+389
Houston
+630
Michigan State
+2500
Alabama
+1920
St. John's
+2530
Tennessee
+2150
Iowa State
+3230
Wisconsin
+5320
Texas Tech
+2670
Kentucky
+5800
Texas A&M
+8550
Arizona
+5220
Maryland
+4560
Purdue
+7530
Michigan
+13840
Oregon
+17280
Memphis
+19220
Clemson
+7490
Mississippi
+11540
BYU
+10400
Missouri
+9250
Illinois
+5800
Marquette
+19560
Saint Mary's
+11540
Kansas
+6950
UCLA
+11540
Louisville
+10400
Mississippi State
+19560
Connecticut
+9820
Gonzaga
+4300
Creighton
+17280
Baylor
+17280
Oklahoma
+23000
Georgia
+23000
New Mexico
+17940
Vanderbilt
+34400
Arkansas
+23000
Utah State
San Diego State
North Carolina
+17280
VCU
+19560
