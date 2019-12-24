NCAA/NFL playoff contest.....

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Dedicating a new thread to this topic.....as there was previous discussion. We can start our own EOG playoff contest, or you can PM me and join the one I have going already locally with buddies from college, bowling,etc. . The local one is $25.
If we do an EOG playoff contest, then we can bump the entry to $100.
The one with my friends is $25, if you are interested in doing that one, just PM me, and I will give you info on where you can send in your entry fee, via paypal or venmo, and how to join the contest
If we want to do our own EOG for $100, then please let me know, and I can set it up the same way.
The rules are as follows.....
For all of you that don’t want to see the football pool season end, I am starting a NFL Playoff Pool. The pool is being hosted on a website called officefootballpool.com The NFL playoff season has 4 rounds, with 11 games. 4 games in Wild Card weekend, then 4 more in the Divisional weekend, then 2 in the Conference championship, and 1 Super Bowl game. Each game will involve choosing the winning team against the point spread, and the over or under the total of that game. We will also incorporate the 3 NCAA playoff games as well. Therefore, the first picks are due Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 4pm ET. In total there will be 28 selections to submit.
RULES
1. Entry fee is $25. YOU ARE IN WHEN YOUR MONEY IS IN. Pick all the winners of the games against the point spread, as well as the over or under total points scored in the game on the website. There will not be any pool administration fee, the website charges 1 dollar per entry and this will be subtracted from the prize pool.
2. In the first round of the NFL playoffs, each correct selection will be worth 1 point, including the two NCAA playoff games. In the second round, each correct selection will be worth 2 points, including the NCAA Title game. In the third round, each selection will be worth 3 points. In the final round, the Super Bowl, each selection will be worth 5 points.
3. Treat all the rounds as a football pool with a 5 week mini-season. Picks must be entered via the website by game time of the first game played that round. For the 2 NCAA playoff games, selections are due by 4pm ET on December 28, 2019. Then the next deadline is 4.30PM eastern time, Saturday, January 4 for wild card weekend. For week 2, the deadline is 4.30PM ET, Saturday January 11, which includes the NCAA national championship game on January 13, 2020. For week 3, the deadline is 3:00PM Sunday, January 19. For the Superbowl, the deadline is 6pm, Sunday, Feb 2. I will send out reminders. The lines will post on Wednesday, and will be static.
4. Pool prize money less the website fee will be awarded in the following fashion. If there is a tie for a particular place, for example first and second, then the first and second place money will be divided evenly between each participant.
Entrants First Second Third Fourth Fifth
Less than 20 50% 30% 20%
21-34 40% 30% 20% 10%
35+ 35% 25% 20% 15% 5%
5. After all entries are submitted the website will list the players and their picks will be updated so you can follow along. The rankings and prize money will be distributed at the completion of the Super Bowl.
6. The pool is open to anyone willing to invest $25, invite your friends.
7. If there are any further questions, please do not hesitate to ask me.
