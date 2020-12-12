NCAAF Coaching Carousel

FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#1
#1
It's that time of the year again. Looks like South Alabama will get a up and comer-

Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB

SOURCES: #Indiana DC Kane Wommack is expected to be named the new head coach at South Alabama. The 33-year-old Wommack had been a defensive coordinator for the Jaguars before coming to IU and did a remarkable job there.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
Kane Wommack will be the youngest head coach in the FBS.

Under Wommack, Indiana led the nation in red-zone defense and interceptions.

This is Wommack's second stint at the University of South Alabama.

He served as linebacker coach and defensive coordinator there in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#7
#7
FairWarning said:
In somewhat of a surprise, Lovie and Illinois have parted ways.
Click to expand...

Just looked up Lovie's record at Illinois.

He's 17-39 over five seasons in Champaign.

Only 11-33 in the Big Ten.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz did NOT want Lovie to leave Illinois.

In five meetings between Iowa and Illinois, Ferentz is a perfect 5-0 with a composite score of 190-47.

That's an average score of 38-9 in favor of Iowa.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#8
#8
FairWarning said:
Auburn fires Gus Malzahn
Click to expand...

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will take over as interim coach at Auburn.

Malzahn finished with a record of 68-34 over eight seasons.

But Malzahn was only 8-17 against Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

He is owed $21.7 million, 50% of which is due in the first 30 days.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#11
#11
FairWarning said:
Kevin Steele is the college version of Gregg Williams.
Click to expand...

Steele was the head coach at Baylor in 1999 when he instructed his team to run the ball late in the game instead of kneeling on the football to ensure victory.

The situation: Baylor led UNLV, 24-21, with possession of the ball (1st-and-10) at the UNLV 8-yard line and 20 seconds left.

UNLV had no timeouts remaining.

The Rebels amazingly stripped the ball carrier, picked up the fumble and raced 99 yards for the game-winning score as time expired.

The Rebels did not attempt the extra point.

Dumb, dumb, dumb on Steele's part.

Here's what he said after the game, "It was just stupid on my part. We were trying to create an attitude of toughness and we tried to hammer it in."

Baylor was 9-36 during Steele's four years there, including a pitiful 1-31 mark in Big 12 play.
 
Last edited:
S

skinny

EOG Addicted
#12
#12
John Kelly said:
Steele was the head coach at Baylor in 1999 when he instructed his team to run the ball late in the game instead of kneeling on the football to ensure victory.

The situation: Baylor led UNLV, 24-21, with possession of the ball (1st-and-10) at the UNLV 8-yard line and 20 seconds left.

UNLV had no timeouts remaining.

The Rebels amazingly stripped the ball carrier, picked up the fumble and raced 99 yards for the game-winning score as time expired.

The Rebels did not attempt the extra point.

Dumb, dumb, dumb on Steele's part.

Here's what he said after the game, "It was just stupid on my part. We were trying to create an attitude of toughness and we tried to hammer it in."

Baylor was 9-36 during Steele's four years there, including a pitiful 1-31 mark in Big 12 play.
Click to expand...
At that time you couldn't bet on unlv games in Nevada, but the offshore line was Baylor-9 or there about.
I'm sure Steele was trying to cover for the alumni but it backfired big time.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#13
#13
John Kelly said:
Steele was the head coach at Baylor in 1999 when he instructed his team to run the ball late in the game instead of kneeling on the football to ensure victory.

The situation: Baylor led UNLV, 24-21, with possession of the ball (1st-and-10) at the UNLV 8-yard line and 20 seconds left.

UNLV had no timeouts remaining.

The Rebels amazingly stripped the ball carrier, picked up the fumble and raced 99 yards for the game-winning score as time expired.

The Rebels did not attempt the extra point.

Dumb, dumb, dumb on Steele's part.

Here's what he said after the game, "It was just stupid on my part. We were trying to create an attitude of toughness and we tried to hammer it in."

Baylor was 9-36 during Steele's four years there, including a pitiful 1-31 mark in Big 12 play.
Click to expand...
remember it well, was that 1999
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#14
#14
skinny said:
At that time you couldn't bet on unlv games in Nevada, but the offshore line was Baylor-9 or there about.
I'm sure Steele was trying to cover for the alumni but it backfired big time.
Click to expand...

Good memory, SKINNY.

I had a hard time locating the pointspread on the Internet.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#22
#22
Boise State's Bryan Harsin is headed to Auburn.

He was 69-19 (45-8 in the MW) over seven seasons in Boise.

Harsin is 44.

Good for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top