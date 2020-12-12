NCAAF Coaching Carousel

Steele was the head coach at Baylor in 1999 when he instructed his team to run the ball late in the game instead of kneeling on the football to ensure victory.



The situation: Baylor led UNLV, 24-21, with possession of the ball (1st-and-10) at the UNLV 8-yard line and 20 seconds left.



UNLV had no timeouts remaining.



The Rebels amazingly stripped the ball carrier, picked up the fumble and raced 99 yards for the game-winning score as time expired.



The Rebels did not attempt the extra point.



Dumb, dumb, dumb on Steele's part.



Here's what he said after the game, "It was just stupid on my part. We were trying to create an attitude of toughness and we tried to hammer it in."



Baylor was 9-36 during Steele's four years there, including a pitiful 1-31 mark in Big 12 play.