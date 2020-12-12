NCAAF Coaching Carousel

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
It's that time of the year again. Looks like South Alabama will get a up and comer-
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
SOURCES: #Indiana DC Kane Wommack is expected to be named the new head coach at South Alabama. The 33-year-old Wommack had been a defensive coordinator for the Jaguars before coming to IU and did a remarkable job there.
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
