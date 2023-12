NCAAF Conference Championship games

ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged College Football Playoff selection committee members to believe what they see when judging his No. 1 Bulldogs following the end of their 29-game winning streak.“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game,” Smart said after Georgia’s 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday. “Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”