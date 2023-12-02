NCAAF Conference Championship games

Georgia makes case for CFP berth after loss: ‘It’s about the best teams’


ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged College Football Playoff selection committee members to believe what they see when judging his No. 1 Bulldogs following the end of their 29-game winning streak.

Smart also reminded the committee that in the CFP era, no team at the top of the playoff ranking has fallen out of the playoff by losing a conference championship game.

“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game,” Smart said after Georgia’s 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday. “Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”
if you bet straight chalk in the lesser playoffs, FCS, your Montana State Bobcats were upset as a FG favorite by the N Dakota State Bison in OT.

you won and easily covered the other 5 games completed; 2 pending ...
 
It's really not that messy at all. Georgia had the 59th strength of schedule coming in today. Not very impressive. All the undefeated teams obviously get in and Texas beat Alabama. Pretty cut and dry.
 
The futures cat odds last I checked says it won't be. Alabama was 2nd lowest indicating they are in no matter what.
 
Iowa defense is legit. Wild to think their offense directly led to their defense being put in tough spots time and time again too with those fumbles. Well so called fumble.
 
