NCAAF Conference Championship games

Hope Iowa can find the end zone a couple of times.We are going to see a ton of touchdowns today. Washington probably ignited chaos.
Played over 0.5 1H -120, over 7.5 +180, and over 12.5 +370 on DKTeam total set at '6'
Longhorn making a statement.Texas and Wash will be in. Pretty much down to Mich and Georgia dictating their fate.
Hang a 50 up along with a win at Bama, thats a pretty strong statement.
Texas and Wash will be in. Pretty much down to Mich and Georgia dictating their fate.
I would not take an SEC team, they sukced donkey dicks, their qbs suck and coaching sucked this yrUW could get hosed on SOS. NCAA loves the Tide.
Texas in over Bama, sark shoved it up sabans vagina back in sept
I think someone needs to lose for them to get it.
UW could get hosed on SOS. NCAA loves the Tide.
Maybe at halftime host a soccer game so we can see some scoring!!
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenged College Football Playoff selection committee members to believe what they see when judging his No. 1 Bulldogs following the end of their 29-game winning streak.
Smart also reminded the committee that in the CFP era, no team at the top of the playoff ranking has fallen out of the playoff by losing a conference championship game.
“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game,” Smart said after Georgia’s 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday. “Go ask the NFL talent evaluators. Go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”
#4 going in, win and that is that.I dare these cocksuckers to deny Florida State.