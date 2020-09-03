Nevada race books and Churchill still have no agreement . . .

F

Foresthill

EOG Addicted
#1
#1
. . . to simulcast Churchill in the Nevada race books as the greedy bastards can't agree on how to split up the takeout. Has been on going for 11 months.

I hear the Nevada race books will only book, themselves, the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby, that "special" daily double, and that's it. They can do so as those two races are shown on NBCSN and NBC, respectively.

That means no other races on Churchill's Friday and Saturday cards can be bet. Also, no pick 3's, pick 4's, pick 5's etc.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
#2
#2
tick tock tick tock... what a shit situation, horseracing and Churchill makes so many bad mistakes for the fans and Gamblers that want to be a fan and gambler.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top