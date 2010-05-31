New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Jimmy Hoffa
EOG Associate
- Messages
- 24,034
We are pleased to announce the
promotion of John Kelly to the position of General Manager
at Eye On Gambling, effective immediately. Kelly will
oversee day-to-day operations and report directly to the
company's five major shareholders.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-comfficeffice" /><o></o>
"Look for plenty of changes over
the next 90 days," said Kelly, a native Chicagoan and 1985
graduate of Northwestern University. "From Memorial Day to
Labor Day, I will evaluate every facet of the operation. Our
goal is simple: build a community of sports gamblers who
enjoy the intellectual pursuit of finding pointspread
winners. I'm looking to recruit good guys and smartguys;
troublemakers and knuckleheads will not be welcome."<o></o>
The ownership group at EOG plans to expand its successful podcast product in early August.
EOG's radio inventory will increase from a weekly show
titled "Winning Wednesdays" to an Internet radio program
that airs three times a week."I've already placed calls to
Edward Golden, Fezzik, Adam Meyer, Dave Cokin and
OSUCOWBOYS," said the Las Vegas-based Kelly. "We plan to showcase the most influential handicappers and respected gamblers in the business."<o></o>
promotion of John Kelly to the position of General Manager
at Eye On Gambling, effective immediately. Kelly will
oversee day-to-day operations and report directly to the
company's five major shareholders.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-comfficeffice" /><o></o>
"Look for plenty of changes over
the next 90 days," said Kelly, a native Chicagoan and 1985
graduate of Northwestern University. "From Memorial Day to
Labor Day, I will evaluate every facet of the operation. Our
goal is simple: build a community of sports gamblers who
enjoy the intellectual pursuit of finding pointspread
winners. I'm looking to recruit good guys and smartguys;
troublemakers and knuckleheads will not be welcome."<o></o>
The ownership group at EOG plans to expand its successful podcast product in early August.
EOG's radio inventory will increase from a weekly show
titled "Winning Wednesdays" to an Internet radio program
that airs three times a week."I've already placed calls to
Edward Golden, Fezzik, Adam Meyer, Dave Cokin and
OSUCOWBOYS," said the Las Vegas-based Kelly. "We plan to showcase the most influential handicappers and respected gamblers in the business."<o></o>
Please join us in congratulating
John Kelly on this well-earned promotion.