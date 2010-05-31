Toglodo Domains for Sale

New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Jimmy Hoffa

Jimmy Hoffa

EOG Associate

Messages
24,034
We are pleased to announce the
promotion of John Kelly to the position of General Manager
at Eye On Gambling, effective immediately. Kelly will
oversee day-to-day operations and report directly to the
company's five major shareholders.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /><o:p></o:p>

"Look for plenty of changes over
the next 90 days," said Kelly, a native Chicagoan and 1985
graduate of Northwestern University. "From Memorial Day to
Labor Day, I will evaluate every facet of the operation. Our
goal is simple: build a community of sports gamblers who
enjoy the intellectual pursuit of finding pointspread
winners. I'm looking to recruit good guys and smartguys;
troublemakers and knuckleheads will not be welcome."<o:p></o:p>

The ownership group at EOG plans to expand its successful podcast product in early August.
EOG's radio inventory will increase from a weekly show
titled "Winning Wednesdays" to an Internet radio program
that airs three times a week."I've already placed calls to
Edward Golden, Fezzik, Adam Meyer, Dave Cokin and
OSUCOWBOYS," said the Las Vegas-based Kelly. "We plan to showcase the most influential handicappers and respected gamblers in the business."<o:p></o:p>

Please join us in congratulating
John Kelly on this well-earned promotion.


 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Congratulations John it will be a pleasure working with you :cheers
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

MO is still head mod. :)

Good luck, John...91023i2ndw;l
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

This is a great step in the right direction for EOG!
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Excellent choice. Can't wait to see what John brings for football season.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Now we're in real trouble.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Congratulations John!

Here's to the next chapter... :cheers
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Congratulations Mr. Kelly!!!!

This is a defnite +EVEN for ALL!!! :thumbsup

:cheers
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Great to see John stepping right in where Ken left off. :)
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Congrats John:cheers


Great choice!!! hope he continues to share his picks he would be a great choice to replace shrink in the vegas contest shrink used to do representing EOG or is he the host of that show, But he could still participate I would think.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

now this is good stuff!
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Jimmy Hoffa said:
Kelly will

oversee day-to-day operations and report directly to the
company's five major shareholders.<?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /><o:p></o:p>
Click to expand...

I thought mofome was the one overseeing "day-to-day" operations. :+clueless
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Only problem I see is how long will it last I still think JK has a future in TV like a sportscenter anchor or sports reporter for some news station. He really sounds great on the radio so enjoy him here as new GM while we can.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Excellent choice, congratulations John. 12io4j2w90
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Welcome JK, welcome to the shit storm that is. Hope you got your grill ready and your beers in hand.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

end of Mo's era i would think

no need for a general manager and a head mod whatever either of the titles mean
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Timetopay said:
end of Mo's era i would think

no need for a general manager and a head mod whatever either of the titles mean
Click to expand...

no, mo is still head mod. john will just oversee the entire company.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

I will agree that this is an Excellent Choice!! Congrats John Kelly!!
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Mo and John seem to get along well on the radio show the few times I Have heard them seems like they would work well together
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

JK word across the street is JJgold is a free agent be fun to get him over here posting his videos he has a cult following that would come with him.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

wrigley said:
JK word across the street is JJgold is a free agent be fun to get him over here posting his videos he has a cult following that would come with him.
Click to expand...

*****

Thanks for the advice. I will consider all suggestions to improve EOG. My e-mail address is johnqkelly@yahoo.com. I can also be reached at jk@eog.com.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

john: mo is staying on as head mod, right?
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

This is the right move by the shareholders to get this site moving in the right direction ........It has been nothing but drama and romper room since Ken killed himself......Perfect time to hire John Kelly gives him time to make changes before the football season....... Forums most busy time of the year....I think Ken would give a big thumbs up to this hire....Good Luck Mr. Kelly...Your the right man for the job....
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

I wish you well sir. There is much work to be done. "Our goal is simple: build a community of sports gamblers who enjoy the intellectual pursuit of finding pointspread
winners." If that is, in fact, your goal, you have your work cut out for you. As I imagine that you know, the futures lines for various College and Pro games will be coming out in a month or so. The lines for both College and Pro teams to win their Divisiones and Conferences are already out, as our the total win lines for the Pros. Now is the time for major changes.

As the gentlemen above suggersted, you may want to address the mod situation here as this has become a soap opera in here. Now is an ecellent time to lay all of the rumors to rest and tell the posters exactly who does what. Ofcourse, this decision may not have been made as of yet.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

I have a meeting about the mods at noon Eastern. I promise to report back at 1:00 Eastern.
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

hope Mo is still on board.

JK is ur current radio show a podcast as well? If so what's the feed url so I can plug it into my podcast player
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

John - i've been here since day 1. would be a travesty if mo is no longer head mod. you'd lose 90% of the posters here...
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Hoffa has my full support & confidence!
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Congrats, John.

I expect John to have a profound effect on improving the content of the site. This is one smart move by whoever owns EOG. :-)
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

Why did Hoffa announce this instead of Mo?
 
Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG

IMO whether Mo stays in his position or not will be entirely up to him. The limited time JK has been here it would seem that his vision for this place will mesh with Mo's very well. Regurgitating and holding on to Shrink's wishes which Ken forfeited in the way he left will unfortunately sway the pendulum the other way. EOG is a business first and foremost and imo will meet its mission statement more quickly if JK and Mo work at this together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top