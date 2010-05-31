Re: New Beginnings... JOHN KELLY Promoted to General Manager of EOG



I wish you well sir. There is much work to be done. " Our goal is simple: build a community of sports gamblers who enjoy the intellectual pursuit of finding pointspread

winners." If that is, in fact, your goal, you have your work cut out for you. As I imagine that you know, the futures lines for various College and Pro games will be coming out in a month or so. The lines for both College and Pro teams to win their Divisiones and Conferences are already out, as our the total win lines for the Pros. Now is the time for major changes.



As the gentlemen above suggersted, you may want to address the mod situation here as this has become a soap opera in here. Now is an ecellent time to lay all of the rumors to rest and tell the posters exactly who does what. Ofcourse, this decision may not have been made as of yet.