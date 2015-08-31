New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

#1
What is your opinion of the job Jessica Mendoza did last night on SN Baseball? I knew Schilling was suspended but wondered if they would replace him or just go with two in the booth. Never heard of Jessica Mendoza before. To me it was a really pleasant surprise.

She is not some bimbo hired to look good but not really knowing sports. This lady, who per her bio has a husband and two kids, is very knowledgeable about baseball. Indeed she was a great athlete in her own sport, fast pitch softball, at Stanford and on two U.S.A. Olympic teams, winning a gold and a silver.

She seemed relaxed talking about hitting and nuances of the game. Congrats to her and ESPN and I hope she becomes a permanent addition.
 
#2
Re: New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

yeah she made her debut last week I believe, I was watching a weekday game and she was on
 
#3
Re: New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

Right, they mentioned that. Also Kruk joked with her about her first Sunday Night game being a no hitter. Seemed to fit right in.
 
#5
Re: New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

I enjoyed her for awhile, but soon got tired of her talking so much . For me she went into too much endless detail on hitting etc.. Seemed like I kept putting on mute shortly after switching over. But she seemed like a nice enough person.
 
#6
Re: New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

I like shilling. But ravetch Peterson and nomad need to be fired ASAP.
 
#7
Re: New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

railbird said:
I like shilling. But ravetch Peterson and nomad need to be fired ASAP.
Click to expand...
Nomar works for the Dodgers - only did the LLWS for ESPN.

I thought Jessica did a GREAT job. She knows more than 99.999999% of all people watching
 
#9
Vasgersian adds value to every telecast he anchors.

A-Rod offers the player perspective and Olney is a solid reporter.

The Jessica Mendoza Era on Sunday Night Baseball is over.

I'd claim the 3-2 pitch was fouled off.
 
