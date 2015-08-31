New Female Member of Sunday Night Baseball Announcing Team

What is your opinion of the job Jessica Mendoza did last night on SN Baseball? I knew Schilling was suspended but wondered if they would replace him or just go with two in the booth. Never heard of Jessica Mendoza before. To me it was a really pleasant surprise.



She is not some bimbo hired to look good but not really knowing sports. This lady, who per her bio has a husband and two kids, is very knowledgeable about baseball. Indeed she was a great athlete in her own sport, fast pitch softball, at Stanford and on two U.S.A. Olympic teams, winning a gold and a silver.



She seemed relaxed talking about hitting and nuances of the game. Congrats to her and ESPN and I hope she becomes a permanent addition.