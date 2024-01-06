New gambling show "Cappers" hitting the air on Pluto network

If Lang was gassing up his Hummer this had to be close to 18-20 years ago. He hasn't owned or leased a Hummer in a long, long time. The guy has basically gone BUSTO and works as a caddy from April to October in New York and an Uber Eats delivery driver the other 6 months.

Lang has lost the last 3 Super Bowls and everyone knows that 15-0 Super Bowl starting record was all made up by Stu Feiner. Stu Feiner even confirmed it in a video. There are videos of Lang walking around Radio Row Super Bowl week just begging stations to interview him.

Lang and Vegas Dave are clowns and scammers.