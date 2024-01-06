New gambling show "Cappers" hitting the air on Pluto network

parlaynow

parlaynow

EOG Dedicated
Well.. Brandon Lang has another gambling show hitting the are called " cappers"..
It's a behind the scene look at how cappers handle the day to day complexities of bad beats etc of the gambling world..
Just don't know much about the Plato cable network???
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I saw Lang a few times gassing up his Hummer (yep, him too) in Southern Highlands. Seems ok....He hasn't
been relevant for a long time. His only 15 minute of fame now is SB week were he can re-live the so many
consecutive SB winners to make a buck.
 
T

texaswizzard

EOG Veteran
If Lang was gassing up his Hummer this had to be close to 18-20 years ago. He hasn't owned or leased a Hummer in a long, long time. The guy has basically gone BUSTO and works as a caddy from April to October in New York and an Uber Eats delivery driver the other 6 months.
Lang has lost the last 3 Super Bowls and everyone knows that 15-0 Super Bowl starting record was all made up by Stu Feiner. Stu Feiner even confirmed it in a video. There are videos of Lang walking around Radio Row Super Bowl week just begging stations to interview him.
Lang and Vegas Dave are clowns and scammers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top