New Jersey

B

boston massacre

EOG Master
Neck and Neck Governor's Race.

Let's see if the Residents are Waking up and Starting to Learn About the Useless Democratic Party.

The Democratic Candidate is A Real Scumbag.

Lots of Insider Trading.

Wasn't Allowed to Walk with Her Graduating Class at the Naval Academy because she was involved in a Cheating Scandal.

Typical Democrat.

A Real Phony.

Get it Done N.J.

Flip it Red.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top