New NFL logo (Rams)
blueline
Yesterday at 9:53 PM
blueline
EOG Master
Yesterday at 9:53 PM
Yesterday at 9:53 PM
V
Valuist
EOG Dedicated
Yesterday at 9:56 PM
Yesterday at 9:56 PM
I'm guessing the change was somehow related to diversity and inclusion?
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Today at 2:14 AM
Today at 2:14 AM
Only the Cleveland Browns' non-logo logo is worse.
TheGuesser
EOG Dedicated
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Dreadful. Why would you change an Iconic logo like the The Rams?
