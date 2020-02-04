Menu
New XFL Rules in one video (high scoring)
wirelessjava
Today at 2:10 PM
wirelessjava
EOG Enthusiast
Today at 2:10 PM
texaswizzard
EOG Veteran
39 minutes ago
Love these new rules!
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
37 minutes ago
No placekickers on extra points.
Interesting.
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
36 minutes ago
Defenses cannot score in overtime.
Okay.
