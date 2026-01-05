NFL Black Monday

Never is the writing on the wall promising coming the day after. The final day of the regular season for NFL Head Coaches.



Stefanki and Cleveland. Even the Myles Garrett single season sack record cant fix that gash between Strahan's teeth nor find a new head coach. -1200



Las Vegas Raiders: Thank you Pete Carroll for finding us the way to the #1 Draft Pick.Now we are showing your 74 year old saggy balls to the door. -850.



Raheem Morris : Falcons

There is a whole bunch of much that need to be done in Atlanta. Of course he expects to be back, but that expectations left a bad taste in fans and player expectations, which has become way north of impatient.-625.



Jonathan Gannon Arizona: 3 seasons since signing him? 15-36 42% effectively rate.He may have the final say in who the next QB is going to be under center. Or he may be shown the door i mean by now if youre not used to the everyday NFC West routine, you have to believe by now that this is starting to feel like an NFC West doormat. -500



The rest? We will leave for you to decide. Not posting odds on the obvious, but Kafta is an interim out, and Glenn is an in despite both going through rough short seasons.



Miami and McDaniel He could likely stay as has been widely reported, or can also go just as easily.This one could very well go either way. Have the Dolphins already begun the Troy Aikman showcase? Not exactly much go get inspired over the last game in New England. -350.