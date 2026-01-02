NFL.com’s Week 18 incentive tracker (15 notable players)QB
- Sam Darnold (SEA) — needs 150 pass yards for $500k.
- Tony Pollard (TEN) — needs 66 rush yards for $250k.
- Rico Dowdle (CAR) — needs 7 scrimmage yards for $1M.
- Deebo Samuel (WAS) — needs 93 receiving yards for $200k (800-yard mark).
- Khalil Shakir (BUF) — needs 1 receiving TD for a $150k 2026 salary escalator.https://www.nfl.com/news/2025-nfl-c...cker-which-players-can-cash-in-during-week-18
- Hunter Henry (NE) — needs 5 catches for $250k (60 receptions).https://www.nfl.com/news/2025-nfl-c...cker-which-players-can-cash-in-during-week-18
- Dawson Knox (BUF) — needs 7 receiving yards for $100k (400 yards).
- Demarcus Lawrence (SEA) — needs 2 sacks for $500k (playoff box already checked).https://www.nfl.com/news/2025-nfl-c...cker-which-players-can-cash-in-during-week-18
- Von Miller (WAS) — needs 1 sack for $500k.
- George Karlaftis (KC) — needs 2 sacks for $250k.https://www.nfl.com/news/2025-nfl-c...cker-which-players-can-cash-in-during-week-18
- Joey Bosa (BUF) — needs 1 sack for $250k.
- Arik Armstead (JAX) — needs 1.5 sacks for $1M.
- Nathan Shepherd (NO) — needs 0.5 sack for $250k.
- Calais Campbell (ARI) — needs 1 sack for $500k.
- Jonathan Allen (MIN) — needs 1.5 sacks for a $250k 2026 salary escalator.https://www.nfl.com/news/2025-nfl-c...cker-which-players-can-cash-in-during-week-18
Other big-name incentive chasers being tracked
- Baker Mayfield (TB) — incentives tied to top-10/top-5 statistical finishes (passing categories).https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...eld-deebo-samuel-bonus-incentives-sam-darnold
NFL Conference Passing Stat Leaders, 2025 Regular Season - ESPN
ESPN is the place for NFL stats! Discover the Offense Passing stat leaders of the 2025 NFL Regular Season.
www.espn.com