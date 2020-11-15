NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 10

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Took the sombrero last week. Tide has shifted within leagues on a 4 game streak in college. Hope to turn it around today.

Green Bay -13 5 over Jacksonville -120
Pittsburgh -6 5 over Cincinnati -120
Miami -2 over LA Chargers
Houston/Cleveland over 45.5

Best of luck to all in week 10
YTD 18-18 .500 -2.40
 
