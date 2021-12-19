NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 15

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Covid challenges and cancellations are making week 15 especially difficult to cap. Let's hope to continue this 8-0-1 surge.
Arizona -12.5 over Detroit
Buffalo -13 over Carolina -120
San Francisco -9 over Atlanta
Las Vegas/Cleveland over 41 (Monday)
Hope all profit in week 15!
YTD 27-25-4 .518 -1.25
