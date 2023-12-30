NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 17

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
True bully version.
San Francisco -13.5 -120 over Washington: (Kyle forgives Brock for first significant major hiccup this season)
Buffalo -13.5 -120 over New England: (it's not even fun for Belichick as he looks forward to his next team) (Bills on cruise control to the postseason)
Dallas -5.5 over Detroit: (Despite all the adversity surrounding Big D and the L:ions playing well again, I think the boys remain unbeaten at home)
Kansas City -6 -120 over Cincinnati: (now that it's official we know that the Chiefs can't lock up the # 1 seed, nobody is afraid anymore. I'm sure Reid gave Mahomie a mouthful)
Best of luck to all in week 16
YTD 30-33-1 .477 -7.85
