NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 17

True bully version.



San Francisco -13.5 -120 over Washington: (Kyle forgives Brock for first significant major hiccup this season)

Buffalo -13.5 -120 over New England: (it's not even fun for Belichick as he looks forward to his next team) (Bills on cruise control to the postseason)

Dallas -5.5 over Detroit: (Despite all the adversity surrounding Big D and the L:ions playing well again, I think the boys remain unbeaten at home)

Kansas City -6 -120 over Cincinnati: (now that it's official we know that the Chiefs can't lock up the # 1 seed, nobody is afraid anymore. I'm sure Reid gave Mahomie a mouthful)



Best of luck to all in week 16

YTD 30-33-1 .477 -7.85