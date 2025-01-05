NFL GREEK INSIDER (WEEK 18)

At the moment, JIMMY is having difficulties logging in to EOG.

He texted me four NFL selections for the final week of the NFL regular season.

JIMMY's season-long record is an impressive 41-27 against the spread for a winning rate of 60.3% and profits of 9.9 units.

Sunday's selections:

Tampa Bay -13.5 (-120) over New Orleans

Detroit -2,5 (-120) over Minnesota

Seattle -7 over L.A. Rams

Buffalo-New England OVER 36
 
I can only get in on one of my four options. Do you have any idea what's going on?
 
