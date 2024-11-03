NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 9

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
First losing week last week since week 2. Hope to turn it around today.

Buffalo -6 -120 over Miami
Philadelphia -7.5 over Jacksonville
LA Chargers -1 over Cleveland
Atlanta -3 -115 over Dallas
LA Raiders/Cincinnati over 45

Hope everyone has a profitable week 9!
YTD 21-10 +9.40
 
