NFL GREEK INSIDER WEEK 9

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
First losing week last week since week 2. Hope to turn it around today.
Buffalo -6 -120 over Miami
Philadelphia -7.5 over Jacksonville
LA Chargers -1 over Cleveland
Atlanta -3 -115 over Dallas
LA Raiders/Cincinnati over 45
Hope everyone has a profitable week 9!
YTD 21-10 +9.40
