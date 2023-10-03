NFL I Can't Believe It's Already Week 5 Discussion Thread

ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
This week's Depravity File
Bears +7 even
Jaguars under 50
Ravens under 39.5
Vikings +6 (-105)
I practically ran to the book because they had Vikings +7 (-105) and Giants +13 (-105) listed as available lines on their site. No such luck, they were misprints. I would have probably bet the Vikings at that price for much more than I should have. The game just strikes me as the absolute lock of the season. +6 is just fine on a game that the Vikings should win..
Bears +7 even
Jaguars under 50
Ravens under 39.5
Vikings +6 (-105)
I practically ran to the book because they had Vikings +7 (-105) and Giants +13 (-105) listed as available lines on their site. No such luck, they were misprints. I would have probably bet the Vikings at that price for much more than I should have. The game just strikes me as the absolute lock of the season. +6 is just fine on a game that the Vikings should win..