Haven't played anything yet, the only game that caught my eye was Rams, I like the Mia/KC game Under, but the Fins with defensive injuries all over the field, already without Chubb and Phillips, they now lose Van Ginkel, Howard, and Goode, Jerome baker played in his first game after a long layoff with an injury, so he promptly gets reinjured and is out for the playoffs, a healthy Dolphins D and I would be pounding the Under, all the injuries make it a tough decision