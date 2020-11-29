NFL Week 13

V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
I haven't bet the Jets yet all season. Actually tempted, getting 7.5 from the Raiders. This is a bad spot for Las Vegas; 4th road game in 6 weeks and 3rd trip to the Eastern time zone. Hard to imagine this team playing anywhere as horrible as they did in Atlanta; it was one of the worst efforts by any team all season. 141 yards in penalties, 5 turnovers, 0 for 2 in the red zone and 40 total rushing yards. But is 7.5 enough? I would've thought closer to 10. I know bookmakers don't like rating a team less than 7-8 points below league average, but the Jets are likely a full 10 points below.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Cincy, without Burrow, is pure garbage. Amazing they only lost by 2 to the Giants. The NYG totally dominated them. 80 plays to 46, yardage 386 to 155. The Bengals got one of their 2 TDs on a kickoff return and the other with 2:30 to play in the 4th quarter. The Bengals defensive numbers are terrible, despite the fact they've faced a number of weak QBs; Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield (twice), Minshew, Alex Smith and the combo of Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy. And we have to include Wentz in there. He's been awful this year. It doesn't matter if its Tua or Fitzpatrick, Miami should roll them.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#3
#3
The Colts defense has good from good to bad, pretty quickly. If you believe first half stats are often a better indicator than full game stats, because there's no garbage time, check out the Colts' performance in the first half of their last two games. 63 points allowed, and 552 yards allowed. Granted, it was two good offenses in Green Bay and Tennessee, but that is awful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top