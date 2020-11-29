NFL Week 13

I haven't bet the Jets yet all season. Actually tempted, getting 7.5 from the Raiders. This is a bad spot for Las Vegas; 4th road game in 6 weeks and 3rd trip to the Eastern time zone. Hard to imagine this team playing anywhere as horrible as they did in Atlanta; it was one of the worst efforts by any team all season. 141 yards in penalties, 5 turnovers, 0 for 2 in the red zone and 40 total rushing yards. But is 7.5 enough? I would've thought closer to 10. I know bookmakers don't like rating a team less than 7-8 points below league average, but the Jets are likely a full 10 points below.