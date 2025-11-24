NFL Week 13

Just heard an interesting trend. The last 13 times a Chiefs game has had a total of 50 or more the game has gone Under, but a little while ago the Over got slammed from 52.5 to 53.5
I don't think the move was public related, every book moved at the same time, it looks like either a service release or someone with market influenceProbably public $$. The public has never seen an over it didn't like. Q Williams has clearly impacted the Dallas D.
I like Burrow under 256 1/2 pass yards tonight.
Good luck with your Burrow play....I don't think this will be like coming out of training camp....when he never played in preseason until this year...and I can tell you for a fact he was very pissed about not playing last week....check out his stats vs the Ravens....add the fact that Jamarr was out last week....Primetime for both of them tonight....I'll pass on betting against either oneProbably public $$. The public has never seen an over it didn't like. Q Williams has clearly impacted the Dallas D.
I like Burrow under 256 1/2 pass yards tonight.
Thanks for the alert. I normally don’t play NBA regular season. Weren’t the Pistons horrific in the not too distant past?Val, I don't know if you play the NBA, but the Pistons lost last night to snap a 13 game winning streak, they play the Magic tomorrow, I know you like this situation. I took 5 with Orlando, I expect the line to close 4
He’s also without Higgins, who often is overlooked in shadow of Chase.Good luck with your Burrow play....I don't think this will be like coming out of training camp....when he never played in preseason until this year...and I can tell you for a fact he was very pissed about not playing last week....check out his stats vs the Ravens....add the fact that Jamarr was out last week....Primetime for both of them tonight....I'll pass on betting against either one
Yes and as I played last week I will be on Mitch Tinsley overs this week as well...however they are not as cheap this week....What he did with both Burrow and Chase out last week was good....tonight he might go off....he is without a doubt the most underrated receiver in the NFL....hard to get playing time when you play for the team that has the best WR room in the league....on the over as well tonightHe’s also without Higgins, who often is overlooked in shadow of Chase.
I the Oline plays at all I don't think "game speed" will be a problem for a top 3 QB in the leagueNot sure what to expect from Burrow, he's an elite QB, top 3 IMO, but it might take him a while to get used to the game speed
No matter how good you are, I think after a long layoff getting used to the speed of the game would be an issue, maybe I'm wrongI the Oline plays at all I don't think "game speed" will be a problem for a top 3 QB in the league
Brilliant play calling by LeFluer on the last drive, ran it when he should have run it, threw it when he should have thrown it. I also agreed with going for it on fourth down,, even if you punt it to the ten, you gain 35 yards, if you go for it and get it you win the game, to me the reward was worth the risk
Tough beat on the Burrow play...my Tinsley props went down in flames as wellAt least three instances this season where a ball carrier, on his way to a TD, managed to drop the ball inside the 1 yard line. I heard a guy on the radio with a logical solution: automatic $1 million fine. That would stop it.
I the Oline plays at all I don't think "game speed" will be a problem for a top 3 QB in the league
Similar spot as in yesterday's Chiefs game where they were missing 3 offensive linemen. Considering the Bills have one of the best lines in the league, Joshy should be able to handle itBoth OT OUT for Buffalo
He couldn’t handle Houston.Similar spot as in yesterday's Chiefs game where they were missing 3 offensive linemen. Considering the Bills have one of the best lines in the league, Joshy should be able to handle it
Hey Professor, good to see you around. Yeah he couldn't handle Houston, but the Texans have one of the best defenses in the league, not the case with PittsburghHe couldn’t handle Houston.
D Jones broken fibula, should play. Texans may feast on him.
His fibula isn't broken, it's fractured, there's a difference. It's not a clean break, if it was no way he could play, he played with it last week in KCD Jones broken fibula, should play. Texans may feast on him.
Same to you Kane. I always read your stuff in this weekly nfl thread.Hey Professor, good to see you around. Yeah he couldn't handle Houston, but the Texans have one of the best defenses in the league, not the case with Pittsburgh
Val, apparently you don't speak Dell-ese, the Swifties are the ChiefsDell,
When you talk about the “Swifties”, I assume you are talking about the Bears.