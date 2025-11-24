NFL Week 13

Houston is + 3 1/2 at Indy. Houston with 3 extra days rest; Indy D off grueling 91 play effort in late collapse vs KC.

If one likes Houston, better bet it soon. This will hit 3.
 
I like Hoston, surprised to see the number rise to 4.5, maybe they think Stroud is out again, I know he practiced last week, but in a limited capacity. I came across this article.

There have been multiple signs of progress for Stroud, which suggests he has a better than 50/50 shot to return in Week 13.

One of those signs of progress was Stroud's ability to turn in a limited practice last week.

Another sign was Stroud's symptoms subsiding, something Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com reported last week.

Wilson added that Stroud's Week 13 is "likely."

"Symptoms for Stroud, including sensitivity to light, headaches, subsided, doing better, per sources. Next week regarded as likely for return," Wilson reported.

I think 4.5 is too many points, anything over a FG with that defense looks good to me, and if Stroud can't go, Mills has been more than adequate filling in, he doesn't need to be a hero, just manage the game
 
FWIW Bengals plane was scheduled to leave at 5pm from CVG....had to change planes and left about 1030pm to arrive in Baltimore at midnight
 
I realize Burrow played weeks 1 and 2, but this is basically week 1 for him, coming off that long layoff. How has he done in season openers? Not good.

2 wins 4 losses, 15.5 points per game, 5 TDs 5 INTs, 192 pass yards/game QB rating of 80

No doubt Burrow is elite, but he clearly needs some time to get going.
 
Just heard an interesting trend. The last 13 times a Chiefs game has had a total of 50 or more the game has gone Under, but a little while ago the Over got slammed from 52.5 to 53.5
 
Probably public $$. The public has never seen an over it didn't like. Q Williams has clearly impacted the Dallas D.

I like Burrow under 256 1/2 pass yards tonight.
 
I don't think the move was public related, every book moved at the same time, it looks like either a service release or someone with market influence
 
Val, I don't know if you play the NBA, but the Pistons lost last night to snap a 13 game winning streak, they play the Magic tomorrow, I know you like this situation. I took 5 with Orlando, I expect the line to close 4
 
Good luck with your Burrow play....I don't think this will be like coming out of training camp....when he never played in preseason until this year...and I can tell you for a fact he was very pissed about not playing last week....check out his stats vs the Ravens....add the fact that Jamarr was out last week....Primetime for both of them tonight....I'll pass on betting against either one
 
Thanks for the alert. I normally don’t play NBA regular season. Weren’t the Pistons horrific in the not too distant past?
 
He’s also without Higgins, who often is overlooked in shadow of Chase.
 
Yes and as I played last week I will be on Mitch Tinsley overs this week as well...however they are not as cheap this week....What he did with both Burrow and Chase out last week was good....tonight he might go off....he is without a doubt the most underrated receiver in the NFL....hard to get playing time when you play for the team that has the best WR room in the league....on the over as well tonight
 
Not sure what to expect from Burrow, he's an elite QB, top 3 IMO, but it might take him a while to get used to the game speed
 
Brilliant play calling by LeFluer on the last drive, ran it when he should have run it, threw it when he should have thrown it. I also agreed with going for it on fourth down,, even if you punt it to the ten, you gain 35 yards, if you go for it and get it you win the game, to me the reward was worth the risk
 
If they are going for it on 4th down, they should have run on 3rd to keep clock moving. Lions had no timeouts
 
At least three instances this season where a ball carrier, on his way to a TD, managed to drop the ball inside the 1 yard line. I heard a guy on the radio with a logical solution: automatic $1 million fine. That would stop it.
 
Tough beat on the Burrow play...my Tinsley props went down in flames as well
 
Same to you Kane. I always read your stuff in this weekly nfl thread.

Pitt can still rush the passer though. The have the 5th most sacks in the league. And joshy’s decision making has been very poor as of late.
 
  • orange SFO @ CLE A decent chance for some rain plus some potent winds. Right now models are showing sustained winds around 20mph, gusts pushing around 35mph. Those numbers may go up or down a hair, but I do think we end up in a spot that makes deeper throws and kicks a more difficult.
As of now this looks like the only game with serious weather
 
