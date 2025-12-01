NFL Week 14 Discussion

Rather than type it all again, this is what I posted in Dell's thread yesterday



Cowboys/Lions is a fascinating matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Cowboys stock is as high as it's been all year, while the Lions stock is as low as it's been all year. I have a feeling no one will want any part of Detroit and the bettors will be betting Dallas with both fists. The Cowboys are coming off back to back home wins against the two SB teams from last year, the Lions are coming off an ugly loss to Philly, an ugly win against the Giants in OT, and the loss on Thanksgiving to the Packers. But rather than using recency bias to cap the game, if you look at the season on the whole, the Cowboys have a scoring differential of +9, whereas the Lions are a +76. Dallas averages 29.3 PPG on 393 yards per game, Detroit averages 29.2 PPG on 376 yards per game. Defensively Dallas allows 28.5 PPG and 376 yards per game, Detroit allows 22.8 PPG and 316 yards per game. The Lions have a better PPG differential as well as a YPG differential. The Lions average the 5th most rushing yards per game, and Dallas has given up the 8th most rushing yards in the league, the addition of Quinnen Williams helps, but overall it's still a defense that can be run on, and one way to control an explosive offense like Dallas is to play keep away, run it and control the clock. Like I said, this is a game where no one will want any part of the Lions and will eagerly take the points with Dallas. I think this might be a good time to sell high on the Cowboys and buy low on the Lions. Also, you know Campbell won't change his coaching style, he'll still be aggressive and go for in on fourth down, I think the Lions are 0 for their last 7 fourth down attempts, so the law of averages say their due to make a couple of them. Anyone familiar with me knows I'm a dog player who rarely plays a chalk, but this might be a good to lay it. Not everyone is putting the game out, the ones that are have Detroit a juiced 3, I hope Dallas money comes in knocks it to under a FG, if so I'm liking the Lions, even at 3 I think they're still a good play