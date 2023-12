Buffalo -2. Bet it now. The sharps will hit it and this will be 3 by game time. Dallas coming off 3 games in cozy, warm AT & T Stadium. Now they have to go into western New York. While the media is all over Dallas NOW, there are signs of cracks in that D. 6.2 YPP against vs Philly and 6.3 YPP against vs Seattle. The vaunted pass rush? Only 1 sack in each of last 2 games.