NFL Week 3 discussion

kane
EOG master
I played the Rams +4. Eagles coming off the big emotional win yesterday against the Chiefs, and even they they're 2-0, they could just as easily be 0-2. Through two games they've gotten 38 FD's and given up 37, they've gained 523 yards on offense and given up 596, the key is they haven't turned it over, Travis Kelce bobbled a catch near the end zone that ended up getting picked, he makes that catch 99% of the time and it completely flipped the game. Meanwhile the Rams have looked good in their two wins outgaining their opponents 735-517. The question coming into the season was the health of Stafford who was dealing with a back problem, well so far he's played great and his back doesn't seem to be an issue. To me this is a tight game and anything over a FG looks good