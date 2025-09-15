NFL Week 3 discussion

I played the Rams +4. Eagles coming off the big emotional win yesterday against the Chiefs, and even they they're 2-0, they could just as easily be 0-2. Through two games they've gotten 38 FD's and given up 37, they've gained 523 yards on offense and given up 596, the key is they haven't turned it over, Travis Kelce bobbled a catch near the end zone that ended up getting picked, he makes that catch 99% of the time and it completely flipped the game. Meanwhile the Rams have looked good in their two wins outgaining their opponents 735-517. The question coming into the season was the health of Stafford who was dealing with a back problem, well so far he's played great and his back doesn't seem to be an issue. To me this is a tight game and anything over a FG looks good
 
I played the Browns +8.5, I think they're a strong play this week. Packers coming off two nice wins against the Lions and Commies with a game on deck against the Cowboys, meanwhile, even though the Browns are 0-2, they've played better than their record. Week one against the Bengals in a game they lost by one point, they had twice as many FD's and outgained them by 186 yards, but they lost the turnover battle 2-0, and their kicker missed an extra point and a potential game winning FG from 36 yards out with two minutes to play. Basically the Browns Browned, bad teams find ways to lose.

Yesterday against the Ravens they got blown out but the final score was misleading. They lost 41-17 but it was a ten point game in the fourth quarter. They had more FD's and outgained the Ravens by 81 yards, but in typical Browns fashion they lost the turnover battle 2-0, gave up a fumble return for a TD, and had a punt block deep in their own territory which led to a short TD drive by Baltimore, once again the Browns Browned. They've been competitive in both losses and catch a Packers squad that might be feeling a bit fat and happy and could overlook them.

A lot of people will have the Pack in their survivor pool and I expect a ton of teasers. I don't think the necessarily lose the game, but I do think it's a competitive one.
 
Not in the mood for a write-up, but it's a good spot to play the Bears and fade the Cowboys, I found a -120 ML and played it
 
Jaden Daniels doubtful against the Raiders and JJ out against the Bengals. Looks like Browning vs Wentz
 
I'll bet this too, since you're usually on the money. Who knows what the line movement will be.
 

Valuist said:
Washington is NOT a top 10 team.
all things equal...i think so....time will tell.. my ratings are not perfect but letting you know everything is coming in so far.


my ratings are very close to the next team. So if a team plays 2 home games untested on the road it could mean a drop.
 
MrTop said:
all things equal...i think so....time will tell.. my ratings are not perfect but letting you know everything is coming in so far.


my ratings are very close to the next team. So if a team plays 2 home games untested on the road it could mean a drop.
What was the starting point? Last year they had a crazy easy schedule and got every break imaginable. I have them rated at +0; exactly league average.

My top 10:

1. Baltimore
2. Buffalo
3. Philadelphia
4. Green Bay
5. Detroit
6. Kansas City
7. LA Chargers
8. LA Rams & Tampa Bay
10. Denver & Atlanta

With Purdy, SF would've been tied with the LAC. With Burrow, Cincinnati would've been just outside top 10-11.
 
Valuist said:
What was the starting point? Last year they had a crazy easy schedule and got every break imaginable. I have them rated at +0; exactly league average.

My top 10:

1. Baltimore
2. Buffalo
3. Philadelphia
4. Green Bay
5. Detroit
6. Kansas City
7. LA Chargers
8. LA Rams & Tampa Bay
10. Denver & Atlanta

With Purdy, SF would've been tied with the LAC. With Burrow, Cincinnati would've been just outside top 10-11.
#1...i don't look at last year once I am in the 3rd week....my ratings are now adjusted from last year...

i am looking washington at green bay...I consider green bay a top 5 team.... they would be higher or lower but not enough data yet

packers were -4.5 vs washington....

I also look at washington at home vs giants........ washington beat the giants by 2 tds.

the packer game tells me washington is not a push over.

By in large the final score is the largest indicator how the teams played. Statistics mean less than points scored.


this is what i go with.....all the way to the super bowl..... ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL.


I am 4-0 so far this year.... no chance i will keep it up..... my ratings start in week 0 from last year....the ratings move ALOT the first 3-4 weeks. ...all things being equal
 
#1...i don't look at last year once I am in the 3rd week....my ratings are now adjusted from last year...

i am looking washington at green bay...I consider green bay a top 5 team.... they would be higher or lower but not enough data yet

packers were -4.5 vs washington....

I also look at washington at home vs giants........ washington beat the giants by 2 tds.

the packer game tells me washington is not a push over.

By in large the final score is the largest indicator how the teams played. Statistics mean less than points scored.


this is what i go with.....all the way to the super bowl..... ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL.


I am 4-0 so far this year.... no chance i will keep it up..... my ratings start in week 0 from last year....the ratings move ALOT the first 3-4 weeks. ...all things being equal
Green Bay was -4 1/2 vs Washington but so what? That clearly was wrong. Forget the final score; it was complete domination. Washington dominated a bad Giants team. Wash isn't bad. They just aren't good. Are you trying to mimic the closing lines, or get the most accurate power rating? I had asked about last year because I believe last year had given the public and media an inflated view of Washington. This happens every year. A big jump up in wins (much of it schedule related) and this is "the next big thing". The fact Wash beat a completely injury decimated Detroit team in the playoffs has to be discounted.

In a related note, while Dallas won the game vs the Giants, they really didn't deserve to. If the Giants are a bad team, how good can Dallas be? The week 1 game that had the long delay might be a mirage. Secondly, we know many of these divisional games tend to play close.
 
Valuist said:
Packers were


Green Bay was -4 1/2 vs Washington but so what? That clearly was wrong. Forget the final score; it was complete domination. Washington dominated a bad Giants team. Wash isn't bad. They just aren't good. Are you trying to mimic the closing lines, or get the most accurate power rating? I had asked about last year because I believe last year had given the public and media an inflated view of Washington. This happens every year. A big jump up in wins (much of it schedule related) and this is "the next big thing". The fact Wash beat a completely injury decimated Detroit team in the playoffs has to be discounted.

In a related note, while Dallas won the game vs the Giants, they really didn't deserve to. If the Giants are a bad team, how good can Dallas be? The week 1 game that had the long delay might be a mirage. Secondly, we know many of these divisional games tend to play close.
i am not saying i am right..... that is just how i do it...

now looking at the ram /eagle game..... i see the eagles winning and covering......if the rams play it close the rams would move much higher....I have the rams 10th.... they moved up because the TB had a somewhat poor showing
 
MrTop said:
By in large the final score is the largest indicator how the teams played
Strongly disagree with you on this, many times the final score of a game is misleading, last week's Cle/Bal game is a perfect example, the score makes the game look like a non competitive blowout, but the box score tells a much different story. Conversely there are 21-17 games that seem competitive but in actuality the game wasn't as close as the score would indicate
 
I would guess on average, there's probably at least 3 games per week where the final score was misleading. Some cases like Cleve/Balt that Kane mentioned, and a number of games in which (IMO) the superior team did NOT win the game.

The old Bill Parcells quote (you are what your record says you are). That's great for coaches to tell players. Terrible advice for handicappers.
 
kane said:
Strongly disagree with you on this, many times the final score of a game is misleading, last week's Cle/Bal game is a perfect example, the score makes the game look like a non competitive blowout, but the box score tells a much different story. Conversely there are 21-17 games that seem competitive but in actuality the game wasn't as close as the score would indicate
ROXY says it in his book


look at the words i said...by in large

you are looking at one game


stats don't win the game...scores do


remember this they crown the team with the better score...... not who had better stats

...(. but fumbles are created on defense by better players )---jimmy johnson
 
Do you want to be the Giants this week versus 0-2 Chiefs?

NYG played a near perfect game on offense and still lost in OT v. Cowboys.
 
Who have the Rams played to only be giving up 3 going into Philly?

Eagles were -3 in LA last season, what's changed?
 
MrTop said:
KW says purdy is 2.5 to the line

KW has the rams tied 6-7-8

KW has washington tied 10th with 2 others

daniels 2.5
burrow 3.5
fields 1
mccarthy 1
I hope all the sportsbooks feel that way because if they do, Wash is overpriced in the market.

And if Purdy is only worth 2 1/2, why is SF only minus 1 1/2 at home vs an Arizona team who’s faced 2 of the 3 worst teams in the NFL so far? Kenny will need to answer for that.
 
Valuist said:
I hope all the sportsbooks feel that way because if they do, Wash is overpriced in the market.

And if Purdy is only worth 2 1/2, why is SF only minus 1 1/2 at home vs an Arizona team who’s faced 2 of the 3 worst teams in the NFL so far? Kenny will need to answer for that.
agree i think purdy is about 4
 
Everyone was concerned about Penix being injury prone. Was that ever mentioned w McCarthy? After this week it will be 18 games missed to injury while playing in 2.
 
