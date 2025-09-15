NFL Week 3 discussion

I played the Browns +8.5, I think they're a strong play this week. Packers coming off two nice wins against the Lions and Commies with a game on deck against the Cowboys, meanwhile, even though the Browns are 0-2, they've played better than their record. Week one against the Bengals in a game they lost by one point, they had twice as many FD's and outgained them by 186 yards, but they lost the turnover battle 2-0, and their kicker missed an extra point and a potential game winning FG from 36 yards out with two minutes to play. Basically the Browns Browned, bad teams find ways to lose.



Yesterday against the Ravens they got blown out but the final score was misleading. They lost 41-17 but it was a ten point game in the fourth quarter. They had more FD's and outgained the Ravens by 81 yards, but in typical Browns fashion they lost the turnover battle 2-0, gave up a fumble return for a TD, and had a punt block deep in their own territory which led to a short TD drive by Baltimore, once again the Browns Browned. They've been competitive in both losses and catch a Packers squad that might be feeling a bit fat and happy and could overlook them.



A lot of people will have the Pack in their survivor pool and I expect a ton of teasers. I don't think the necessarily lose the game, but I do think it's a competitive one.