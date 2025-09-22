NFL Week 4 discussion

This week's bad spot belongs to the Chargers. The Chargers are 3-0 with all three wins against divisional rivals, next week they get the Commanders, and in between a trip to the East Coast to play a bad Giants team that they might have a tough time getting up for. It's early in the week and I haven't heard anything, but there's a chance they bench Wilson and go with Dart, which could give the team a spark, at some point in the season they'll make the switch at QB , maybe this is the week, I haven't played tyhem yet but I'll be on the G Men