NFL Week 4 discussion

This week's bad spot belongs to the Chargers. The Chargers are 3-0 with all three wins against divisional rivals, next week they get the Commanders, and in between a trip to the East Coast to play a bad Giants team that they might have a tough time getting up for. It's early in the week and I haven't heard anything, but there's a chance they bench Wilson and go with Dart, which could give the team a spark, at some point in the season they'll make the switch at QB , maybe this is the week, I haven't played tyhem yet but I'll be on the G Men
 
Another team in a bad spot are the Niners. SF sitting at 3-0 with those wins coming by a total of 10 points, coming off a last second win against Arizona and playing the Rams the following week, need to know the status of Purdy before firing, but I'll be on Jax
 
17 and really 18 weeks is too much, too long. Plus all the non Sunday, non US games. This is what you get. Hopefully Lions stay houthis healthy.
 
I already mushed Burrow and Purdy

[TABLE]

Ticket #:207877538
Sep 22 12:01 AM

INTERNET / -1

Aug 15 02:28 PM

TNT

NFL AWARDS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - WINNER
[102447] NICK BOSA +2000

100 / 2000

[/TABLE]
 
Another team in a bad spot are the Niners. SF sitting at 3-0 with those wins coming by a total of 10 points, coming off a last second win against Arizona and playing the Rams the following week, need to know the status of Purdy before firing, but I'll be on Jax
Yeah, with Bosa out for the season, with Purdy (Mac Jones has a higher passer rating in 2 games than Purdy in 1) and Kittle out, and SF offense being almost only Pearsall and CMC, they look to struggle big time.
 
I think with full season props one has to estimate chances of injury. In MLB, I've faded Mike Trout and Byron Buxton a number of times.

I never root for an injury, but when you have a 30 YO RB off the two heaviest workload seasons, it doesn't bode well. And James Conner's season ended yesterday.
 
