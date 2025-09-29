NFL Week 5 discussion

So I'm scanning the board and I see the Eagles laying 4 to the Broncos, I have a feeling the reaction of most people, including myself was, man that number looks low. I mean we're talking about the defending champions, a team that has won 20 of it's last 21 games, at home, and "only" laying 4 to a 1-2 Broncos team (with tonight's game pending). Digging a little deeper, I see the Eagles have been out yarded in every game they've played, they've also been out first downed in every game, and they've given up more YPP in every game. Some of that is attributed to the QB's they've faced, Dak, Mahomes, Stafford, and Baker, and Nix not at the same level with those guys, but it doesn't change the fact they've lost the stats battle in each game. Not taking anything away from them and not saying they're lucky, you don't go 20-1 by luck, but a lot of things have to go right and a lot of bounces have to go your way to keep winning like they do. The Broncos haven't looked as good as many thought entering the season, we'll see what happens tonight, and defensively they haven't lived up to the preseason billing. So, why is the spread 4, most people give 1.5 points for home field, so if the game was in Denver the line would be Eagles -1, but they were just in Tampa laying 3.5 and won the game and covered. I haven't bet it yet, I want to see the outcome of tonight's game, but this line looks very "trappish" to me.