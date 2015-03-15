Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

How many Final Fours have you gone to Railbird?
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Let me get this right.

1 National Title
6 Final Fours
12 Sweet 16's
7 Big Ten League Regular Season Titles
4 Big Ten Tournament Titles.

And he's overrated?

And Railbird's claim to fame is sucking on Kelly's nutsack.
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

didnt you buy 3 points and still get the cover rail?:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

izzo class act
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

I bet your Coochie must burn from that beat, RailTurd:LMAO



Getting 7.5 Game goes to OT and team gets shutout and loses by 11:LMAO



Fucking OP DipShit



Promise us one thing RailTurd. Promise us you'll never ever consider changing
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Run down to the store and grab some VagiSil, RailTurd.

That should ease the sting:LMAO
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Railbird hates UPers.

MSU shouldn't have even made it to the B10 finals, yet there they are.
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

At least UCLA has a real class coach with midwestern values, LOL.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

MSU always playing best basketball at end of the year. Who would argue against the fact Izzo is a great coach?
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

check to see refs in mich st games in march, if there is Italian refs izzo ends up getting every call.
 
Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

Re: nice to see scumbag izzo eat shit

railbird said:
Every AAU coach in SoCal hates his guts.

Guy is a scumbag, too.
Click to expand...

You're limited scope explains a lot. I've never read somebody that has such a naive approach to life either unwilling or not even capable of seeing things beyond your Southern California basement window.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

You're a guy against the envelope exchange and Izzo won't do it so he's scum?
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Now we know the real reason why Rail hates Izzo - because he won't play ball with the AAU scumbags. He can go to Flint, Grand Rapids, and Detroit, get whatever he wants.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

In striving to live our live like Jesus, where does posting Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it fit in on the daily checklist?
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

FairWarning said:
Now we know the real reason why Rail hates Izzo - because he won't play ball with the AAU scumbags. He can go to Flint, Grand Rapids, and Detroit, get whatever he wants.
Click to expand...

The real reason is that Izzo is taller than Rail....
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Hey Birdbrain.....Izzo just shoved it up your ass.....

How's it feel getting your ass handed to you by a guy that is taller than you?
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Notre Dame doesn't mind the uncontested dunk for Butler cover but Izzo up 7 contests UGA layup (blocked) to protect alumni bets....
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Refs got on their knees for Izzo today.

(railbird hacked my account)
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

As good as Izzo is, this was a terrible effort by Tony Bennett.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

JavyBaez9 said:
As good as Izzo is, this was a terrible effort by Tony Bennett.
Click to expand...
That is how his (and his father's) teams usually lose, teams with better athletes that can play the half court game. If you can get 60 on them, they will have a hard time.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Michigan State tweaked its defense from Friday to Sunday and held Virginia to 30% shooting.

The Spartans led virtually wire-to-wire.
 
Re: Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

Excluding the Final Four, nobody can top Izzo. Final Four is mediocre. If he can have won more Shining Moment, crown his ass. And Lupe's.
 
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