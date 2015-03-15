Nice to see scumbag Izzo eat it

At least UCLA has a real class coach with midwestern values, LOL.
Most overhyped coach ever.
Izzo is a great coach
Every AAU coach in SoCal hates his guts.
Guy is a scumbag, too.
Now we know the real reason why Rail hates Izzo - because he won't play ball with the AAU scumbags. He can go to Flint, Grand Rapids, and Detroit, get whatever he wants.
The real reason is that Izzo is taller than Rail....
:cheersAt least UCLA has a real class coach with midwestern values, LOL.
That is how his (and his father's) teams usually lose, teams with better athletes that can play the half court game. If you can get 60 on them, they will have a hard time.As good as Izzo is, this was a terrible effort by Tony Bennett.
JK remains clean with his (past) game analysis.
Most overhyped coach ever.