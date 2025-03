The NIT always has some good betting opportunities and I think this new tourney will as well. While D is important in the NCAA tourney, the further one slides down the tournament food chain, the less defense matters. Throw in the transfer portal and you have the perfect storm for scenarios where ZERO defense will be played. We are talking about teams mostly coming off 3 week layoffs. What's the first thing to go? IMO, its help defense. Guys will ALWAYS work on their offensive game.