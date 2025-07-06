No Golden Nugget Football Contest in 2025

I got confirmation today that the Golden Nugget will not be running their football contest this year.

Reason, if this is really believable is because they switched to a new computer system that can't do a contest or parlay cards.

Yes you read that right the new system can't do parlay cards.

WTF!! Who switches to a system that can't do a contest and parlay cards.

Well that means the westgate contest might get in the range of 2500 entries.
 
