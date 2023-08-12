No-hitters in high school

railbird
When Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen no-hit the Nationals on Wednesday night, it continued his old high school’s perfect streak.
Lorenzen graduated from Fullerton Union High School in California. He’s only the fourth person from that school to pitch in the majors, according to Baseball Reference.
The others are former Royals pitcher Steve Busby, Hall of Famer Walter Johnson and Mike Warren, who spent three seasons with the Oakland A’s.
Here’s what ties those four together besides their high school: each threw a no-hitter in their career.
Yep, every single Fullerton Union High School graduate to pitch in the majors has thrown a no-hitter. That’s quite a streak.
