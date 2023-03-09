Now I realize why

John Kelly said: How about this idea: Completely take the subjectivity out of it.



Reveal to everyone at the beginning of the season the NCAA math model to rank the teams.



Top 68 make the tournament.



That's the 32 automatic qualifiers decided on the court and the 36 at-large bids decided by the computer algorithm.



To give extra weight to the conference tournaments, necessary in my opinion, include that factor in the math model.



At the same time, how about you consider that 3 of Iowa States 19 wins are against Baylor. They clearly imposed their second half will and defense against the Bears. I'm not impressed at all with Baylor. No better than a 4 imo, and I don't care how strong the Big 12 is. I agree with the concept above, but if you're going to do a job and consider seedings as each game goes in the books, consider analytics and results that shouldn't be "over rewarded and penalized" just based on a given body of work and fluctuation.