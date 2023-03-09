Now I realize why

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
I can't stand Lunardi the loser. About to be a 10 loss team that already has lost to these Cyclones earlier this season, Baylor I understand they have a couple of impressive non conference wins, but Joe projects them as a 2 seed?
Keep passing those courvoisiers underneath the table Reese. I want to see more comical seeding projections. Half of this eog crew could seed the tournament better than you when all is said and done.
Keep passing those courvoisiers underneath the table Reese. I want to see more comical seeding projections. Half of this eog crew could seed the tournament better than you when all is said and done.