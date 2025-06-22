Nut6 plays

Some of you may remember as I posted some time ago. I’ve had a 2 year battle ongoing with a rare type of Leukemia. I’ve been hospitalized this past week with abnormal blood work and probably looking at another few weeks at least before going home. I have huge support from my family so all is good. I’m gonna try to post in this thread for remainder of baseball season. I will do my best to keep things updated but if anyone wants to help with records it would be appreciated.





Sunday



NYY Ovr 9.5 -25 4*

TB -05 4*

Mil tt ovr 4.5 even 4*

Mil +1/2 -30 1st5 3*

Pitt -08 3*

Balt/Nyy Hre Ovr 28 -15 3*

NYY Ovr 5 -35 1st5 3*

NYY -1/2 -30 1st5 3*







Props



DJ Lemahieu (NYY) TB Ovr 1/2 -65 3*

K Marte (Ariz) TB Ovr 1.5 -30 3*

J Luzardo (Phil) ERA und 2.5 -20 3*

Will Warren (NYY Hits allowed Ovr 4.5 -20 2*





Will add