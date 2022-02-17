Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, MI

mrbowling300
Currently there is a massive fire engulfing the clubhouse.
Oakland Hills Country Club is one of the most prestigious courses in Michigan and has hosted the Ryder Cup and multiple U.S. Open Championships.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1060356374758418
Oakland Hills Country Club fire: Bloomfield Twp, Southfield Fire Departments fighting raging fire
Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Thursday.
