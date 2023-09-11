Off Topic: Help with Yellow Jackets

No, this has nothing to do with Georgia Tech.

I bought a house a ways back. About six weeks ago, I noticed a very large Yellow Jackets' nest above the back door just under the roof.

I called every pest removal service within fifty miles (I live in possibly the most remote part of the country), and they said they were all booked up.

Then I bought the spray, but it didn't seem to work coupled with not being able to get close enough to the nest. Then I tried a store bought trap baited with chicken and a banana peel. Still not working.

Can anyone help?