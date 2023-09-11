Off Topic: Help with Yellow Jackets

No, this has nothing to do with Georgia Tech.
I bought a house a ways back. About six weeks ago, I noticed a very large Yellow Jackets' nest above the back door just under the roof.
I called every pest removal service within fifty miles (I live in possibly the most remote part of the country), and they said they were all booked up.
Then I bought the spray, but it didn't seem to work coupled with not being able to get close enough to the nest. Then I tried a store bought trap baited with chicken and a banana peel. Still not working.
Can anyone help?
 
My advice would be to stay away from your back door, and wait until you can get a professional to take care of it, I wouldn't be messing around with a hornets nest
 
Had a Wasp problem,a nest under the back porch. Was told to mix a soap detergent(like dawn or tide) with water and soak the nest. Also told to do it at night because they don't see and react at night. The soap I was told would kill them by peeling their skin. I used a big plastic pale,,protected myself with heavy clothes and jacket, and splashed the mixture as far away as I could while getting the nest,and ran like hell.
 
