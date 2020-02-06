Oh....Where Have You Gone John Robinson? USC Recruits Ranked 54th.

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#1
#1
"With no new commitments on signing day, USC's class sits at 54th in the nation and 10th in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports composite rtankings, in front of only
Arizona and Washington State. Of the state's top 25 players, the Trojans signed just one, four-star receiver Gary Bryant Jr. of Corona Centennial High."


Geez, they lost out to a four star back from Columbus to Kentucky.

Transfers and departed players have buried Helton claiming he plays favorites.

I don't think I've ever seen SC out of the top 20.
 
