Oh....Where Have You Gone John Robinson? USC Recruits Ranked 54th.

"With no new commitments on signing day, USC's class sits at 54th in the nation and 10th in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports composite rtankings, in front of only
Arizona and Washington State. Of the state's top 25 players, the Trojans signed just one, four-star receiver Gary Bryant Jr. of Corona Centennial High."
Geez, they lost out to a four star back from Columbus to Kentucky.
Transfers and departed players have buried Helton claiming he plays favorites.
I don't think I've ever seen SC out of the top 20.
Arizona and Washington State. Of the state's top 25 players, the Trojans signed just one, four-star receiver Gary Bryant Jr. of Corona Centennial High."
Geez, they lost out to a four star back from Columbus to Kentucky.
Transfers and departed players have buried Helton claiming he plays favorites.
I don't think I've ever seen SC out of the top 20.
Last edited: