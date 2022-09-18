Ohtani should be MVP of the American League…

cheapseats said: Signed a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks. Click to expand...

The LAST thing the Angels want to do i to go to arbitration with him - knowing he will be a 100% FA after next season. Pay him this and HOPE! Because odds are 2024 he will be in another uniform.As for the MVP race: JudgeNot even something to debate. Judge might win the 3B Crown. Judge has (so far) played in 159 meaningful games. Ohtani hasn't played a meaningful game since Mother's Day. So he goes 0-4. Big deal. Not like it will cost his irrelevant team a playoff spot!Judge has carried a team that will be the #2 seed in the AL. Without Judge The EE might not even make the playoffs.It is a lot easier to make that 2-foot putt when you have a $5 wager on it than $5M - and you don't have anywhere near $5M to your name.Ohtani was MVP last season. No argument He is having a better 2022 than 2021. But so is Judge,Judge should be the MVP. I am OK with people who vote Ohtani MVP. They are just wrong