Ohtani should be MVP of the American League…

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Judge is great but Ohtani is most valuable as a pitcher and batter…Ohtani proved it again tonight….besides Judge is chasing Bonds and not Maris…
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
EOG contributor BOMZEE needs Judge to win AL MVP.

I'm rooting for him.

He took Judge at -500 on August 26.
 
J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Judge is great but Ohtani is most valuable as a pitcher and batter…Ohtani proved it again tonight….besides Judge is chasing Bonds and not Maris…
Click to expand...

Judge carried the Yankees, who have half their lineup hitting under .220 (Cashman, lol). Ohtani hasn't played in 1 meaningful game all year, as his team was never in it, and currently 18 games out of a wild card spot.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Ohtani won it last year right? You have to give it to judge considering everything. On a side note, remember when ohtani came over and there was talk of him playing both ways? It was largely dismissed as impossible, then his first year they did dumb stuff with him like resting him the day before he pitched, etc.

Baseball people know nothing.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
I do agree with VD but Judge will win MVP. Nobody stands out for Cy Young in AL and Ohtani has pitched good enough; give him the Cy Young then. Verlander is great but he's missed several starts.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
Jammer said:
Judge carried the Yankees, who have half their lineup hitting under .220 (Cashman, lol). Ohtani hasn't played in 1 meaningful game all year, as his team was never in it, and currently 18 games out of a wild card spot.
Click to expand...



judge did it with the anchor stanton on the team
 
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
Signed a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
cheapseats said:
Signed a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks.
Click to expand...
A steal is right, he's probably worth 50M per year, and the Angels will likely waste his career the same way they've wasted Trout's
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
cheapseats said:
Signed a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks.
Click to expand...

The LAST thing the Angels want to do i to go to arbitration with him - knowing he will be a 100% FA after next season. Pay him this and HOPE! Because odds are 2024 he will be in another uniform.

As for the MVP race: Judge

Not even something to debate. Judge might win the 3B Crown. Judge has (so far) played in 159 meaningful games. Ohtani hasn't played a meaningful game since Mother's Day. So he goes 0-4. Big deal. Not like it will cost his irrelevant team a playoff spot!

Judge has carried a team that will be the #2 seed in the AL. Without Judge The EE might not even make the playoffs.

It is a lot easier to make that 2-foot putt when you have a $5 wager on it than $5M - and you don't have anywhere near $5M to your name.

Ohtani was MVP last season. No argument He is having a better 2022 than 2021. But so is Judge,

Judge should be the MVP. I am OK with people who vote Ohtani MVP. They are just wrong
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
I think Otahni is great, but he got the MVP last year, Judge is the MVP this year, he's almost a triple crown guy having a historic year.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
By the way, the best thing about Otahni is he apparently really likes to play baseball, that's kinda rare nowadays. I'm sick and tired of guys sitting because they have a twinge - yea, I'll sit a week or two.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Heim said:
Ohtani is the Halo MVP. They flock to see him home and away.

They'd be nuts to let him go. I definitely try to trade Trout
back east for prospects and a front line pitcher.
Click to expand...

It is not their choice. He is a 100% UFA after the 2023 season. HE has the choice of where he wants to play in 2024..........it won't be Anaheim
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I think Ohtani will be in Seattle

Massive Asian population and Asian ownership. He and Julio Rodriguez could be a tandem
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Darvish influenced Suzuki to be a Cub.
Maybe Suzuki can influence Ohtani.

I think when Ohtani first came to the US his 3rd choice was the Cubs...unless Im mistaken
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
blueline said:
Darvish influenced Suzuki to be a Cub.
Maybe Suzuki can influence Ohtani.

I think when Ohtani first came to the US his 3rd choice was the Cubs...unless Im mistaken
Click to expand...
Cmon, chicago is a dead city, there's no coming back, every team and company should leave the city. Zero chance ohtani goes to a hell hole like that.
 
B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
imo Judge is the AL MVP for the year he is having -
he is a monster favorite and deservedly so and it’s not even close
You can’t compare ohtani’s hitting stats to judge cuz he gets squashed so you need to Add his excellent pitching stats
I don’t buy into it and doubt the voters will
Judge’s year was too good
Also let’s not forget Aaron Judges fielding and his cannon arm !!!!
In addition The yankees management and announcers and fans are strongly and
Correctly promoting Judge
As a far far better choice than Ohtani
On an another personal note which is frustrating to me
I have a great out of pocket position ( including as high as 75 to 1 ) on Cleveland’s Steven Kwan to be R0Y in the AL
it appears to be a forgone conclusion that it’s going to be Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez -
Whereas Seattle actively Are promoting Julio
The Indians talk a lot about Kwan’s sensational year but they don’t really
Promote him for R0Y
They could have and should have done that all year
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Love the way Kwan swings his bat with his left arm in preparation for his at-bat.

Baseball traditionalists appreciate the way the Guardians play.
 
B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
I wish I knew an out to bet Tito to be AL
Manager of the Year
His team has chemistry and is so fundamentally sound And unlike almost all others in mLb especially the American League they actually play well timed and effective
Small ball
 
W

WILLROBINSON

EOG Member
Judge and Ohtani are Great Ambassadors for Major League Baseball! Somebody, somewhere should have them both in some marketing campaign. That being said, Judge wins MVP in 2022 - his numbers on an otherwise mediocre Yankee team are unbelievable! And you are wrong VD - in the American League and Yankee fans minds - Judge is definitely trying to best Roger Maris and everything associated with 61 - the year and the number!
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
bomzee said:
I wish I knew an out to bet Tito to be AL
Manager of the Year
His team has chemistry and is so fundamentally sound And unlike almost all others in mLb especially the American League they actually play well timed and effective
Small ball
Click to expand...

Gimme all you will take on it either bring: Hyde or Servais
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Brandon Hyde was Joe Maddon's bench coach in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series.

I faintly remember Hyde as a first-base coach for the Cubs because he wore a goofy batting helmet while in the coaches box.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
The Orioles turnaround this season is among the top three or four stories in Major League Baseball this season.

There's Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers run differential and Baltimore's turnaround.

Am I missing anything?
 
B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
winkyduck said:
Gimme all you will take on it either bring: Hyde or Servais
Click to expand...
ok Winkyduck deal
You get Hyde or Servais
I get Francona
For AL Manager of the Year
My terms are this
keep it friendly -
I’ll bet you either 100 dollars
Or 200 dollars
Your choice
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
bomzee said:
ok Winkyduck deal
You get Hyde or Servais
I get Francona
For AL Manager of the Year
My terms are this
keep it friendly -
I’ll bet you either 100 dollars
Or 200 dollars
Your choice
Click to expand...

Pass

After STIFF DUDE backed out of paying $50 to charity after he lost a bet to me I am not making bets with people here because that left a bitter taste in my mouth. While I am mad at STIFF DUDE - JK also gets some blame because I wanted each of us to send JK the money AHEAD OF TIME to make sure if STIFF DUDE lost he would pay - knowing full well he would not since he is a #TrumpIsATraitor supporter and no one stuffs more people on unpaid bills that Der Fuhrer.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
ortani best player in MLB if you had to start a team but not the MVP this year.

How about the Yankees collapse. At one time had the best record on the way to maybe best ever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top