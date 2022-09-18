Ohtani should be MVP of the American League…

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Judge is great but Ohtani is most valuable as a pitcher and batter…Ohtani proved it again tonight….besides Judge is chasing Bonds and not Maris…
Good luck to BOMZEE but I am just stating an opinion…I know you are rooting but what do you think?EOG contributor BOMZEE needs Judge to win AL MVP.
I'm rooting for him.
He took Judge at -500 on August 26.
Judge carried the Yankees, who have half their lineup hitting under .220 (Cashman, lol). Ohtani hasn't played in 1 meaningful game all year, as his team was never in it, and currently 18 games out of a wild card spot.
A steal is right, he's probably worth 50M per year, and the Angels will likely waste his career the same way they've wasted Trout'sSigned a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks.
Signed a 1 year contract for 30M. Angels got a steal yet he won't carry them into the post season as the balance of the team stinks.
Ohtani is the Halo MVP. They flock to see him home and away.
They'd be nuts to let him go. I definitely try to trade Trout
back east for prospects and a front line pitcher.
I heard he doesn't want to play on the east coast, so there's that.It is not their choice. He is a 100% UFA after the 2023 season. HE has the choice of where he wants to play in 2024..........it won't be Anaheim
Cmon, chicago is a dead city, there's no coming back, every team and company should leave the city. Zero chance ohtani goes to a hell hole like that.Darvish influenced Suzuki to be a Cub.
Maybe Suzuki can influence Ohtani.
I think when Ohtani first came to the US his 3rd choice was the Cubs...unless Im mistaken
Love the way Kwan swings his bat with his left arm in preparation for his at-bat.
Baseball traditionalists appreciate the way the Guardians play.
I wish I knew an out to bet Tito to be AL
Manager of the Year
His team has chemistry and is so fundamentally sound And unlike almost all others in mLb especially the American League they actually play well timed and effective
Small ball
ok Winkyduck dealGimme all you will take on it either bring: Hyde or Servais
ok Winkyduck deal
You get Hyde or Servais
I get Francona
For AL Manager of the Year
My terms are this
keep it friendly -
I’ll bet you either 100 dollars
Or 200 dollars
Your choice
