OK!! YOU ARE HUNGRY AND WANT FAST FOOD

The Devil

The Devil

Geez MadCapper I forgot you are Kosher......You never tasted any of this crap.......

Me I like to go to Nathans and grab a few dogs and some french fries.....
 
MadCapper

MadCapper

We go to KD for that.

But our dogs cost about 3 dollars...LOL
 
Burgers=whitecastle
chicken=popeyes
fish=longjohnsilver
pizza=pizzahut
mexican=laredo's
chinese=any place that sells dog and cat
 
wish we had white castle down here...stuck with Mickey D's, Wendy's, BK and Checkers....but I really like Taco Bell
 
Wendy's if no other choice.

McDonalds is garbage so is Bk.

I have a lot of choices here in NYC... don't where you fellas live but there are much better places to eat at for almost the same price.
 
How much does a regular beef burger cost at MCD or BK or White Castle?

A regular kosher been burger costs between 3 and 4 dollars.
 
the nearest scummy kebab house :)

lifes a lottery,
live it on a ferral level :D

you'd be amazed how in frequently the food kills you:)

i'm running on a 100% pick rate at the moment :D
 
Harold's deli is simply awesome! Kosher and the size of the sandwiches could feed at least 4 people, well probably not with my appetite. Also their pickles/pepper bar is unbelievable. Plenty of rye bread to take home to make leftover sandwiches.
 
Devil - i go to new york, new york whenever i am in vegas and stop in at nathans to get a couple of dogs. they are the best.
 
Carl's jr/Hardees are the same company and those 6 dollar Burgers are good as heck......:cheers


Lawrence White Castle is just like Krystal's we have down here if you have never eaten at WC :cheers



But Wendy's is the best..... Those new Frescata Sammiches they got are the best thing going at fast food....:+thumbs-2



Chicken Selects are good at Mickey D's as well
 
kelp0027 said:
..

..fresh subs at subway

jmho

gl

:gocubs:
sorry Seaweed dude :)

subway has hit the UK. :O

and not a tastey morsel imo.

how can all those ingredients just cancel themselves out ? :(
 
