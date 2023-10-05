One of NFL history's greatest pick-sixes ever (30 Years Ago)

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
30 Years Ago Today October 3, 1993 One of history's greatest pick-sixes ever: #Eagles Eric Allen's 94-yard fourth quarter spectacular to sink the Jets at the Meadowlands. Also a classic "Exhibit A" for why we loved CBS's broadcasting team of Pat Summerall and John Madden. Just prior to the play, Madden telestrates the beautiful sunset. After the return, Summerall uses the setting sun as a metaphor for the disparate fortunes of the Eagles and Jets. Both of them say EA's play is one of the greatest that they've ever seen. And who's waiting in the end zone for Allen and his Philadelphia teammates? None other than quarterback and team leader Randall Cunningham — who had suffered a season-ending broken leg and torn ligaments earlier that afternoon.