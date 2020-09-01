Online sports betting help

L

Liz_ntu

EOG Member
#1
#1
Hi there :)

I'm a PhD student at Nottingham Trent University and I'm looking for people who place sports bets (it doesn’t matter how often) to help with my questionnaire. It takes 10 minutes to complete and there is a prize draw giving away 5X£50 Amazon vouchers. If anyone is interested in taking part it would be really appreciated. You can click on the link below to access the survey:

Sports betting survey

Thanks in advance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top